Zoe Kravitz: Personal life, career, net worth and childhood

Zoe Kravitz, despite having celebrity parents, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her prominent appearances were in “High Fidelity,” “Big Little Lies,” “X-Men First Class,” and The Divergent Series. She has gained a lot of popularity from her roles. Along with this, she has ventured her career in modeling and singing too. There is sure to be influenced by her parents. She is a band member of Lolawolf, and the band has released songs like “Calm Down” “Tenderness.” Zoe is also the winner and nominee of multiple awards such as Napa Valley Film Festival, Black Reel Awards for Television, Teen Choice Award, and more. To learn more details about her childhood, personal life, career, and net worth, continue reading this article. Before that, here are some quick facts about this personality.

Quick Facts About Zoe Kravitz

Renowned for her role in X-Men First Class and The Divergent Series

Born on: December 1, 1988

Age: 32 years

Profession: Actress, singer, model

Married to: Karl Glusman (sep:2020)

Kids: none

Siblings: Lola Iolani Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa

What is her journey to fame?

Zoe Kravitz was born in Venice, California, to the famous musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Her parents got divorced when she was 5 years. Initially, she spent her years with her mother and moved with her father at the age of 11. Zoe attended Miami Country Day School and Rudolf Steiner School. She left college after her first year to follow her passion for acting. During high school, she appeared in “No Reservations.” She did her initial roles in “The Brave One,” “Assassination of a High School President,” “Birds of America,” “The Greatest,” “Twelve,” along with others. Her prominent projects are Big Little Lies, X-Men: First Class, and The Divergent series.

Her career as a model extends to working with Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Coach New York, Calvin Klein, and multiple others. She is also the band member of Lolawolf.

Personal Life

Zoe Kravitz was in a relationship with co-star Ezra Miller for a short period. Later, she dated Penn Badgley for two years. Zoe then married Karl Glusman on June 29th, 2019. However, the two have separated as of now.

Net worth of Zoe Kravitz

Zoe has a net worth of $8 million, which she has acquired from her extensive career in acting, modeling, and singing. She continues to do roles that give her recognition, and so we can hope her net worth shoots up in the coming years.

