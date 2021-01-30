Zachery Ty Bryan: Updates on personal life and net worth of the actor

Zachery Ty Bryan is an American actor and producer. He is familiar to the public through his role as Brad Taylor in House Improvement. He also won several awards for this role. Other works of his are The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars. Recently, he was arrested for abusing his girlfriend in his home. Now that you have a brief idea about him, you might be curious to know further about him. You have come to the right place; this article will tell you more details about his childhood, personal life, and net worth. Here are some quick facts to read before that.

Quick facts about Zachery Ty Bryan

Renowned for being an actor and producer

Born on: October 9, 1981

Age: 39 years

Profession: Actor, producer

Married to: Carly Matros

Kids: Taylore Simone, Gemma Rae Bryan, Jordana Nicole Bryan, Pierce Alexander Bryan

Siblings: Ciri

How did he rise to fame?

Zachery Ty Bryan was born in Aurora, Colorado. His parents are Jenny and Dwight Bryan. Later, his family moved to California, and he was raised there. Zachery attended the La Salle High School and La Canada High School. He was into acting as a young child and has appeared in Tv ads and print. Later, he got his breakthrough in Home Improvement. He also made appearances in several other movies like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Veronica Mars, Shark, and Smallville. He also won three Young Artist accolades for his role in Home Improvement.

Personal Life

Zachery Ty Bryan was married to his highschool sweetheart Carly Matros. The couple got married in 2007. The couple has four children. However, they split up in 2020. Soon after that, he was arrested for abusing his current girlfriend.

Net worth of Zachery Ty Bryan

Zachery has a net worth of $4 million. He has earned all this from his roles on television and big screen.

