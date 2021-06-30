Young Thug to star in Tiffany Haddish’s movie- Throw It Back!

The renowned rapper Young Thug is going to take a step into the world of acting with his debut film by the producers Tiffany Haddish (She Ready Productions) and Paul Fieg (Fiegco Productions). He is going to be a part of the musical drama titled “Throw It Back.”

The “Go Crazy” rapper will star opposite Shahadi Wright Joseph in his debut. Needless to say, Young Thug is going to be a great contributor to the music and soundtrack of the film. The musical “Throw It Back” will be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith and the story is based on the script that he wrote along with Rochée Jeffrey.

Besides acting, Young Thug will also executive produce the musical dramedy.

“Throw It Back” is a film about a high school senior named Wytrellm (Shahadi Wright Jones) who has never stood out from the crowd. As provided in the project description, Young Thug will play himself in the movie, who wants to hire a renowned dance team from Wytrellm’s high school to feature in his latest music video.

In words of the movie description, the story takes place “after a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

Certainly, the news makes the entire school cheery and chaotic in competition to get a place in the dance team for Young Thug’s music video. Wytrell also competes for a spot on the dancing squad, which according to her would be her final chance to be in the spotlight.

Other than the Grammy winner rapper Young Thug, the film is executive produced by Geoff Ogunlesi and Feigco’s Lynne Hedvig. The producer of the movie Tiffany Haddish, who is also a brilliant actor, will also appear in the film playing a supporting role.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming music film “Throw It Back” is “heading to the virtual Cannes Market, with CAA Media Finance representing the project’s domestic distribution rights and Mad River handling international sales.”

