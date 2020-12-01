Young Thug Net Worth: How much has the Grammy winner earned till now?

We all have been jamming to hits like ”The London” and ‘Stoner’. So today, we will talk about the man who gave us these hits i.e.Young Thug. Known for his unique vocals and fashion, Young Thug have been one of those who ruled the music industry. If you are new to his work, we have got you covered. Let’s begin!

Who is Young Thug?

Young Thug is a professional rapper, singer and a songwriter. Apparently, Young Thug’s real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. He was born and brought up in Atlanta. You must know Young Thug from collaborations such as ‘Havana’ and ‘Goodbyes’. But, his singles and albums are “bangers”. Jeffery Lamar was born on 16 August,1991. Moreover, Young Thug is father to six children by four women. Later in 2015, Thug got engaged to Jerrika Karlae.

Although he has faced various lawsuits in his life, Thug Young Thug shone in his musical career. He is considered to be one of the most influential singers and rappers. Certainly, he had a breakthrough as part of the New Atlanta wave and remains the integral part of Hip-Hop today.

Young Thug’s Career Highlights

Apparently, Young Thug has been in the industry for about a decade. Certainly, he began his music career in 2010. Thug initially used to release his mix-tape series called “I Came from Nothing” and caught the attention of Gucci Mane. Later in 2013, Mane signed him to his label- 1017 Brick Squad Records. Subsequently, Young Thug released his first label album “1017 Thug”. Thug received critical praise since the beginning.

However, Young Thug received mainstream fame in 2014 when he released “Stoner” and ” Danny Glover”. In addition, he went on to do collaborations with various artists. Hence, he appeared in T.I’s “About the Money”, Tyga’s “Hookah”etc. Later that year, Thug signed to 300 Entertainment, and released a number of mix-tapes. Certainly the list included “Barter 6”, “I’m Up” etc. In 2017, Thug collaborated with Camilla Cabello in her hit song “Havana”. In fact, the song became Thug’s first no.1 single on Billboard Hot 100.

Subsequently, Young Thug released a compilation album called “Slime Language” in 2018. He released the album with his own Atlanta based YSL Records. Later, Thug’s debut studio album “So Much Fun” was his first ‘No.1 on the US Billboard 200’. He gave epic tracks such as “The London” and “Hot” which peaked the charts too. Also, Young Thug reached number one of Billboard Hot 100 with “Franchise” ft. M.I.A.

Awards won by Young Thug

So far, Young Thug has received many award nominations. However, he has won 9 awards out of 21 nominations. Above all, Young Thug won a Grammy (Song of the Year) for “This is America”, which he co-wrote with Childish Gambino. He also won three American Music Awards for “Havana”. Moreover, Thug has been nominated for BET awards for “Stoned” and “Throw Sum Mo”.

Young Thug’s Net Worth

Young Thug is an esteemed artist in the world. He is a gem for the Hip-Hop genre. In a career of almost a decade, Young Thug’s Net worth stands at $8 million as of 2020. Above all, he has won over the world with his music and his style.

