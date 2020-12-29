Yellowstone season 4: When is the release date of the sequel?

Yellowstone is a drama series which has captured the hearts of its viewers. The drama is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The show made its debut on June 20, 2018, in Paramount Networks. Yellowstone season 3 released on June 21, 2020, following it the Yellowstone season 4 was announced in February 2020. The new season is likely to release by next summer. However, the series had mixed reviews from its audience and also received a good rating. The audience adds up to 4 million. Moreover, the show became the most-watched drama in the Paramount network. This article covers everything about the plot and release date of the new sequel.

What is the show about?

Yellowstone shows the story about the Dutton family’s Montana ranch. The family owns the biggest ranch there. The protagonist is John Dutton who is constantly struggling from people who wants to take his land away from him. We see the family struggling to save their fortune and protect their ranch. Yellowstone season 3 ended with a cliffhanger after a bomb and gunfire took place in Beth’s office. However, now the audience is eagerly waiting to see what will happen and who will appear in the next season. Yellowstone season 4 is likely to start from where it stopped showing more obstacles in the family’s path.

Other updates on Yellowstone Season 4

The Yellowstone season 4 will release in June 2021. This will happen if the production process takes place according to the plan. Season 3 ended with a big question mark about the cast of the show. The new season will also have an interesting turn of events which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The team will not disappoint us.

The cast of the show includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and others who were part of previous seasons.

