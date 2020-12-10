Xbox One: What are the best story-based Xbox One games?

The console Xbox One features a number of exciting video games that brings forth many unique stories. Xbox One is a line of home video game consoles which has been developed by Microsoft. So, if you are a video games fan, here are the best Xbox One’s console-exclusive games that alongside the graphics has an inclination for storytelling.

Gears 5

Gears 5 is a third-person shooter video game which has been developed by The Coalition and published by Xbox Game Studios, and is available on Xbox One. Gears 5 is the fifth installment of the Gears of War series. The game delivers an epic campaign and brutal action across 5 different thrilling modes. It features a 3 player suicide squad who need to come together to take out enemy hives from within.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platform-adventure Metroidvania video game developed by Moon Studios and is available on Xbox One. It is a must-play sequel to the award winning Ori and the Blind Forest. Ori and the Will of the Wisps lands you in a vast, beautiful, immersive, and dangerous world filled with gripping enemy encounters.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of first-person shooter video games in the Halo series, and was released on Xbox One in November 2014. The game has every official multiplayer map, including DLC and PC-exclusive maps.

Quantum Break

Quantum Break is a science fiction action-adventure third-person shooter video game which has been developed by Remedy Entertainment and was released on Xbox One in April 2016. Quantum Break is a blockbuster game with time-amplified action and a suspenseful storyline that will keep you engaged throughout.

GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto V is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and is available on Xbox One. It takes place in the state of San Andreas, and in the city of Los Santos. GTA 5 is an enjoyable video game, that also offers a satire of contemporary America. It’s huge, dense and wonderfully immersive and GTA 5 is one of the best games of last generation.

Make sure you check out each of these games on your Xbox One console.

The post Xbox One: What are the best story-based Xbox One games? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.