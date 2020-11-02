X-Men: what are the Chronological order for Xmen movies?

Highly based on the fictional storyline, X-men is an American superhero film series. The series is inspired originally by the comics of the same name. The comic is written by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The production company 20th Century Fox gained legal rights on the movie adaptation in 1994. Various drafts were then obtained. And after much discussion, the first director was chosen as Bryan singer. The very first film released in the year 2000 and after that many sequels followed.

Each film in gross outnumbered its predecessor. It gave the producers a chance to make various spin-offs of the movie. Almost all the movies of the series is produced by Lauren Shuler Donner and Ralph Winter Many movies were then made for the film series of X-Men. In its entire film series, 13 movies are released now. The series still stands among the top in the list of highest-grossed movies all over the world.

How to make a watchlist of X-Men movies?

X-Men released in the year 2000 and the very first film of this series. It talks about the conflict between Logan and Rogue.

X2 came in the year 2003, William Stryker the colonel very wittily asks questions Magneto.

X-Men: The last stand appeared in the year 2006, where Magneto fights war with the humans.

X-men origins: Wolverine released in 2009 revolves around the character of Wolverine.

X-Men: First Class came in 2011. The setting is quite old in this movie. It constantly puts light on the relationship of Professor and magneto.

The wolverine is the movie of 2013. In this, it is shown that wolverine is moving to Japan to reconcile.

X-Men: Days of future past that came in 2014 features the same crew and set of actors shown in the original trilogy.

Dead pool, another movie added to the series that surfaced in the year 2016.

X-Men: Apocalypse, the movie, and it’s setting is that of 10 years later. It released in 2016.

Logan, set in the year 2029 where there is a daughter of the wolverine. The movie came in the year 2017.

In Dead pool 2, a personal dilemma takes place. It came to the audience in 2019.

Dark Phoenix, in this the unleash of phoenix is seen.

The new mutants, released in 2020, unleash the mutants who were caged. In order to save themselves, they need to fight with all their sins.

Being the 7th highest-grossing movie of all time all over the world, the reception of the audience was awesome. They wholeheartedly accepted all the thirteen movies of the series. The critic reviews were also good. Most of the movies from the series made to break the records. The views and engagement were superb in those films.

