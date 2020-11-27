X-Men Movies order: What is the best order to watch the franchise?

With a total of 13 movies in X-Men Universe, you might be confused about the order in which you should watch the movie. The recent release in this Universe was that of “New Mutants” after almost two years of delays. There are three broad ways to watch the movies: chronologically, release date or by following the timeline which was created by 2014’s Days of Future Past.

So, we have curated the list of Fox’s X Men movies is order to give you the best cinematic experience.

CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

While this may sound decent, it is not one of best way to navigate across X Men movies. The X Men franchise is a bit complicated and the events don’t follow a linear sequence. However, we have listed down the chronological order of movies as well.

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, released in 2011)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (set in 1973, released in 2014)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (set in 1981, released in 2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (set in 1983, released in 2016)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (set in 1992, released in 2019)

X-Men (set in 2000, released in 2000)

X2: X-Men United (set in 2003, released in 2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (set in 2006, released in 2006)

The Wolverine (set in 2013, released in 2013)

Deadpool (set in 2016, released in 2016)​

Deadpool 2 (2018, released in 2018)

Logan (2029, released in 2017)

Timeline A

To binge on X-Men movies, we have come ahead with two alternate timelines. Timeline A explores how Mystique is not successful in killing military scientist Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) after the X-Men discover that is working on mutants. For more than decades, Sentinels risk the extinction of the mutants. So, we have not included some of the movies in the list based on that timeline.

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

TheWolverine

Timeline B

The second one explores how Wolverine stops Mystique as he is ready to kill Trask, which saves the mutants from being wiped out. Mystique becomes as after he saves President Nixon from Magneto. Not all movies feature in this sequence as well. Watch the movies in this order.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (future sequence)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (past sequence)

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Dark Phoenix ​

Deadpool ​

Deadpool 2

Logan

Now you are all set to watch the X-Men movies in any order that you prefer.

The post X-Men Movies order: What is the best order to watch the franchise? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.