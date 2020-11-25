X-Men movies from Logan to New Mutants ranked from worst to best

“X-Men” series franchise made its debut on July 14, 2000. With every new addition, the franchise has made phenomenal improvement in terms of its plot and storyline. Twenty years later, with the release of the 13th entry in the “X-Men” movie franchise, “The New Mutants”, the franchise has now come to an end. The movie series now embodies a different dimension and landscape, both within the franchise and its visible effect in the blockbuster office in this decade.

We have ranked the X-Men movies from worst to best. Keep reading to know the ranking of each movie in the franchise.

13. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

This version of Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool, titled X-Men Origins: Wolverine is nothing but terrible. The premise revolves around the backstory of Wolverine, but fails to deliver its impact.

12. The New Mutants (2020)

While The New Mutants was the first big studio release of the pandemic season, it did nothing but disappoint the X-Men fans. It has some definitive scares but fails in its overall premise.

11. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

The worst part is, it doesn’t feel like an X-Men movie at all. Ratner’s inability at handling this project was apparent.

10. Dark Pheonix (2019)

It is like a droning repetitive bore, and feels quite obligatory and exhausted. Jessica Chastain’s villain is quite bland.

9. The Wolverine (2013)

The Origins fiasco was quite disheartening, but the 2013 movie, The Wolverine tries to brings it back to track but feels more like a corporate exercise than a creative one.

8. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

While the plot does not feel like a new project, it is not without its charm. With an incredible cast, this movie is still watchable.

7. Deadpool 2 (2018)

With more graphics and funny comic elements, the second part is a big budget Hollywood project. While sometimes it drifts into a bland realm, it has some entertaining elements too.

6. Logan (2017)

This is a fairly decent X-Men movie, and places Wolverine in an iconic standing. Logan sets a vision and direction for Hugh Jackman’s Logan and we loved it for it.

5. X-Men First Class (2011)

This movies gives the origin story for the X-Men characters and it definitely sets up an interesting premise. Director Matthew Vaughn catalogues some interesting action sequences which makes it an interesting ride.

4. Deadpool (2016)

Ryan Reynolds Wade Wilson is a famous anti-hero which we all loved to hang out with. It is wonderfully violent and insanely fun with its indelible character portrayed by Wilson.

3. X-Men (2000)

You can considering this one as the true starting point of the mania for the X-Men franchise. It is one of the most iconic superhero movies with its funny and rousing refreshing nature.

2. X2: X-Men United (2003)

This is an epic movie which creates a template for the modern superhero movies. This is an action packed adventure and a must watch.

1. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The movie finds new twist with time travel and is thrilling and fun. It skillfully balances both future and past and is one of the most spectacular one on this list.

Now you know which movie you need to watch immediately if you want to go on X-Men movie marathon.

