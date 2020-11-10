Woo Do-hwan, the movies and series that  Woo Do-hwan starred 

Woo Do-hwan is one of the popularly known South Korean actors. He was born on July 12, 1992. He is mainly known for his roles in television series, such as Save Me (2017), Mad Dog (2017), Tempted (2018) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020). Woo Do-hwan also received greetings for his roles and was honoured by the title called the “certified scene-stealer” by a Philippines magazine. Woo Do-hwan had a great career with many hit series and movies. Woo Do-hwan started his acting career In 2011. He has starred in many series and movies.

Woo Do-hwan early and personal life

Woo Do-hwan was born on 12, July 1992 in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province. He completed his graduation in a university called the Dankook University and he has completed his major in performance and film.

Drama Series acted by Woo Do-hwan:



Woo Do-hwan started acting in 2011. His first series was “You’re Here, You’re Here, You’re Really Here” as Cameo. In 2012 he starred in “Shut Up Flower Boy Band” as Cameo. In 2016 he acted in “Sweet Stranger and Me” as Kim Wan-shik and in “Drama world” as Seungwoo. In 2017 he worked in “Save Me” as Suk Dong-Cheol and in Mad Dog as Kim Min-Joon/ Jan Gebauer. In 2018 he starred in “Tempted” as Kwon Si-Hyun. In 2019 he acted in “My Country” as Nam Sun-ho and in 2020 “The King: Eternal Monarch” as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young.

Woo Do-hwan Movies:



Woo Do-hwan started his movie career in 2016. His first movie debut was made in 2016 in a movie known as “Operation Chromite” in a role called Ri Kyung-sheik’s subordinate. And in the same year, he worked in another movie called “Master” as a Man with a backward baseball cap. After 3 years he returned in a movie called “The Divine Fury” as Ji-shin and in “The Divine Move: Ghost Move” as the Loner.

Awards won by Woo Do-hwan

Woo Do-hwan first award was won in 2017 from the 31st KBS Drama Awards as the Best New Actor, Best Couple Award (with Ryu Hwa-young), Netizen Award, Actor for his series called “Mad Dog”. In 2018 he was awarded from the MBC Drama Awards as the Excellence Award and Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama for his series named “Tempted”.

The post Woo Do-hwan, the movies and series that Woo Do-hwan starred by Abbie Reynolds appeared first on The TeCake.