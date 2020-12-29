Wonder Woman 1984: Will the female superhero have another movie?

DC franchise is once again back with its female hero, Wonder Woman 1984. This is a sequel to the series and the ninth instalment of the DC franchise. Patty Jenkins is the director of the series. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are the producers of the movie. The story is co-written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns. Now the question remains about the release date. There has been a delay in the release due to covid-19 restriction on theatres. The film will release on January 28, 2021, as of now. It has been released in the United States and Canada on December 25. The movie has grossed an amount of $85 million worldwide. Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reviews, both positive and negative. A sequel to this can also be expected soon and the creators mentioned the next one will take place in the modern world.

What is the movie about?

Wonder Woman 1984 begins by showing the flashback of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. It shows the skills she displayed during her childhood and the lessons learned. However, the story continues to show her in the present scenario where she works as an archaeologist. Once again, we see our superhero fight against her enemies and the villain. Not revealing much about the movie as we leave no spoilers here for the readers. The movie has once again added to it the magic and grandeur of the protagonist Diana.

Other updates on Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman has already hit the screens in some parts of the world. However, due to corona, not everyone was able to watch the film worldwide. The movie will be released in January 2021, as per updates.

The cast of the movie includes Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

