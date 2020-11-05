Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to premiere in late December, watch the trailer here

Warner Bros has delayed the released date of Wonder Woman 1984 once again in the wake of the growing threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 (stylized as WW84) is an upcoming American superhero film.

The delay in the release date of WW84 was done to accommodate the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Now as the theatres in New York and Los Angeles are still shut down, the production company pushed back the release date from October to late December.

Based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman, the upcoming movie is a continuation of the 2017 superhero movie, Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman 1984 is a ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe. Helmed by Patty Jenkins, the screenplay of the upcoming movie is written by Jenkins along with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

What can we expect from Wonder Woman in 1984?

The plans for the sequel to the Wonder Woman movie was revealed on July 22, 2017, at San Diego Comic-Con. It was announced that Jenkins is returning as director. The movie was originally listed as Wonder Woman 2, but owing to the events of the movie, it is now officially titled Wonder Woman 1984.

The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 includes

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord

Robin Wright as Antiope

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

After the official announcement of the sequel, the production of the movie began soon after. The release date of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back several times. Originally scheduled to release in December 2019, it was shifted to June 2020. But, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the release date was pushed to October. While it skipped its October release date, according to the latest reports, Warner Bros has revealed that the movie will release on Christmas, i.e., December 25, 2020.

Is the trailer available?

The official trailer for the upcoming DC movie, Wonder Woman 1984 is available. The trailer is available on YouTube for streaming.

You can watch the trailer here.

The events of the movies as the title suggest is set in 1984, during the Cold War. Wonder Wonder aka Diana Prince will have a potential face-off against Maxwell Lord and Barbara Ann Minerva.

The major reveal about the upcoming movie is that Chris Pine is returning to play the role of Steve Trevor. In the final events of the first movie, Steve Trevor was reportedly dead. But, it is now confirmed that Trevor is returning to Wonder Woman 1984.

