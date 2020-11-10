Witchbrook Game: What are the Similarities between Witchbrook and Harry Potter?

Experience the thrills and pitfalls of school-life in Witchbrook! Discover a spellbinding isometric pixel art world filled with charm and intrigue during this richly detailed magical school and city life simulator.

Forge your own identity as a witch-in-training on the road to graduation. Build relationships with fellow students and townsfolk, develop your magical abilities by attending classes and completing assignments. Participate in extracurricular activities like fishing, growing magical crops, and foraging strange mushrooms. Master secret spells, make friends for all times, and unravel the mysteries of the varsity.

Who is developing Witchbrook?

Witchbrook is being developed by London-based indie developer and publisher, Chucklefish!

When is Witchbrook coming out?

Witchbrook is currently in development then quite a while off yet, but rest assured we’re working hard to bring Witchbrook to the planet. we’ll share more information and updates once we can.

Chucklefish are proud to be a zero-crunch studio. This does mean that development will take longer than some people could also be wont to, but we truly believe that developers who are healthy and well-rested make better games!

What platforms will Witchbrook be available on?

No platforms are confirmed yet, but we’ll keep you updated!

Where you’ll be able to choose game updates?

We have a stunning Witchbrook community on our Chucklefish Discord server – join the conversation here! you’ll also follow us on Twitter where we’ll be posting about Witchbrook and our other games. Oh, and don’t forget to check in to the school’s very own Witchbrook Oracle newspaper!

Chucklefish has made a reputation for itself with some high-quality releases, including Starbound and Wargroove, and is additionally known for having stepped in to finish publishing duties on the wildly popular Stardew Valley. the united kingdom game studio had more recently made waves with its announcement of Witchbrook, which many observers have described as looking sort of a cross between Stardew Valley and therefore the Harry Potter stories.

Witchbrook Similarities With Harry Potter & Other Games:

Fans of the favored franchise Harry Potter are remarking some similarities between it and Witchbrook. Well, the theme of the upcoming computer game looks quite similar. It’s a few schools of witchcraft and wizardry. The lead character attends classes, partakes in adventures while meaning to graduate, which is analogous to Harry Potter’s central theme.

