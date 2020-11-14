Wise Man’s Grandchild season 2; What is the renewal status of the show?

The Wise Man’s Grandchild season 2 or Kenja no Mago season 2 is something many are looking forward to. The series was adapted from a manga of the same name. The television series first aired on April 10, 2019. The season concluded with 12 episodes and premiered in AT-X, ABC, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The fans have been asking for a season 2 since then. The team has not announced anything as of now but a new season can e expected soon. The fans, profit and responses of the previous season all point towards a new one but the team has not given out anything until date. Hopefully, if everything works out well, we can expect it to release by end of 2021. There might be a delay in production too due to the current pandemic situations.

What is the storyline of the series?

The fantasy is based on the life of an ordinary salaryman who is reborn but not into our world. He comes to life again in a world of magic and demons and is adopted by a sage. He is named Shin. Merlin, his grandfather teaches him every wisdom he possesses. He possesses irresistible powers but once he attained the age of 15, Merlin realizes he forgot to teach him common sense. The Wise Man’s Grandchild season 2 will bring in more shenanigans and obstacles the protagonist will be faced with.

Other updates on The Wise Man’s Grandchild season 2

The show has not been officially renewed for a season 2 but we can still hold onto our hopes. All signs point towards the right way and there is enough source material for a season 2. We can expect the second season to premiere next year if the production starts immediately. However, the second instalment will have more magic and shenanigans to entertain its audience. The fans will have to wait slightly longer to get more updates regarding the show.

The characters of the series are Shin Wolford, August Von Earlshide, Maria von Messina, Sizilien von Claude, Alic Corner, Thor von Flegel, Lynn Hughes, Yuri Carlton, Tony Freyd, Julius von Littenheim, Mark Bean and Olivia Stone.

