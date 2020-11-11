Winona Ryder’s guest appearance in ‘Friends’ is one of the best celebrity cameo

The famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S has featured some of the most iconic cameos from the top-rated actors in Hollywood. The famous actress, Winona Ryder also appears in one of the episodes in which she stars as Melissa Warburton, one of Rachel Greene’s sorority sisters in college.

Ryder makes a guest appearance in”The One With Rachel’s Big Kiss”. This is the twentieth episode of the seventh season of Friends, which aired on April 26, 2001.

What is the episode all about?

Rachel runs into an old sorority sister Melissa Warburton at Central Perk. She later invites Rachel out for a dinner to catch up. Rachel mentions the kiss with Melissa to Phoebe to tell her that she has had a wild college life. Phoebe expresses disbelief that Rachel could be that wild. To prove her point, Rachel invites Phoebe to the dinner. When Rachel confronts Melissa about the kiss, Melissa denies any memory of it.

At the end of dinner, Rachel kisses her again to prove her point to Phoebe. This prompts Melissa to reveal the first kiss did happen. She even ascertains that “nobody can kiss that good and not mean it”. This creates an odd air as Melissa seems to be obsessed with the kiss with Rachel. So, Melissa quickly adds, “I’m not in love with you. I don’t hear coconuts banging together.” She leaves, but not before asking for another kiss goodbye (which unfortunately she did not get). Catch up with season 7, episode 20: “The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss” to stream this episode.

Some lesser-known facts about Winona Ryder’s appearance in Friends

Winona Ryder was originally listed in the guest appearance list which included the list of Ross was allowed to sleep with while he was dating Rachel in “The One With Frank Jr.”

In the episode, “The One Where Monica And Richard Are Friends”, Rachel remarks that her favorite book of all times is Little Women and it also revolves around Joey reading it. This is connected to Ryder’s role in the 1994 adaptation of Little Women.

Hence, the guest appearance of Ryder on the famous set of the sitcom Friends is one of the most iconic one till date.

The post Winona Ryder’s guest appearance in ‘Friends’ is one of the best celebrity cameo by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.