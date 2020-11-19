Will there ever be Battlefield: Bad Company 3? What will be there in?

Battlefield: Bad Company is a first-person shooter video game made by Electronic Arts. It was created for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was released in Europe on 26 June 2008 after a release in America on 23 June 2008. As Battlefield 2 was released, the game’s release was leaked and got an official announcement sixteen months later. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was a second part and was released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows on 2 March 2010. The main character is a protagonist Private Preston Marlowe plans to steal gold and he plans to do this with his squad. It takes place in the middle of a war between the United States and Russia.

What happened to Battlefield: Bad Company 3?

A European developer shared an anonymous post via Pastebin that says that we might get Battlefield: Bad Company 3 from DICE in upcoming days and it’s currently is being created for PlayStation 5. It has been told to have a 2020 release, and while PlayStation 5 reveal noted that the console isn’t coming in 2019.

The post isn’t a clear source with many rumors that do not happen. It’s posted by an unknown person, so we might not know. Bad Company 3 is a game that many people want to get to play again, but it’s not like if people want then that will happen.

When will it come out?

The game fans might not have to wait much for confirmation of as to whether or not the next Battlefield title is Bad Company 3 or World War II. Electronic Arts have already told that they will show the next game at the EA press conference. Everyone can play the game at the EA Play fan event under the same name that will take place during E3. EA Play has always been the company’s way to answer to E3, as the releasing games and attending gaming’s biggest meetings for a few years.

