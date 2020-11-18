Will there be a Season 3 of Blue Exorcist? Will it stream on Netflix?

Blue Exorcist is a Japanese manga series written and shown by Kazue Katō. The story is based on Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he and his twin brother Yukio are the sons of Satan born from a human woman, and he has got Satan’s powers. The manga has been released in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine since April 2009, with different chapters collected into twenty-five tankōbon parts as of August 2020.

What is the story of the series?

The story is about Rin Okumura and younger twin Yukio Okumura, who was brought up by Father Shiro Fujimoto, an Exorcist. Rin comes to know that he and Yukio are the sons of Satan. Shiro dies while protecting him, Rin gets the demon-slaying sword Kurikara, which destroys his demonic powers. Starting from then, Rin has demonic abilities like fangs and a tail and the power to create blue flames that destroy almost anything.

Rin thinks of being an Exorcist like his caretaker to get stronger and to fight Satan. He enters at the prestigious True Cross Academy, an exorcist cram school, which is actually the Japanese branch of the True Cross Order, an international organization dedicated to protecting Assiah from the Gehenna. Much to his surprise, Rin finds that Yukio is already an Exorcist and is one of his teachers. Then Rin starts to become an Exorcist alongside his brother and his school mates who quickly become his close friends.

When will Blue Exorcist Season 3 come out?

The second season of ‘Blue Exorcist, ‘ which is called as Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, was released on January 7, 2017, and it continued till March 25 of the same year. After the release of Season 2, two original video animation episodes were released under the title Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga OVA on April 4, 2017, and October 4, 2017. However, there’s no news about the third season yet, but we can hope for the new season to begin looking at how the second season ended.

