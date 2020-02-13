Will record-setting NASA astronaut Christina Koch be the 1st woman on the moon?

NASA astronaut Christina Koch simply invested 11 months in Earth orbit, and also she would certainly invite a journey a lot further afield.

The U.S. room company is functioning to land 2 astronauts, a minimum of among whom will be a woman, on the surface area of the moon by 2024, as guided in 2015 by U.S. Vice President MikePence NASA has actually not yet chosen those 2 spaceflyers, yet Koch stated she ‘d certainly respond to the telephone call if her name showed up.

“Of training course, me or any person in our [astronaut] workplace would certainly be recognized past procedure to be a component of that objective,” Koch stated throughout a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 12). “Any people would certainly be prepared and also recognized to approve that objective if it were used to us.”

Photos: Astronaut Christina Koch go back to Earth after document spaceflight

Koch returned to Earth last Thursday (Feb 6), concluding a historical 328- day objective aboard the International SpaceStation No woman has actually ever before offered aboard the orbiting laboratory for a much longer continual job, and also Koch’s objective showed up simply 12 days timid of the American single-spaceflight document, which Scott Kelly embeded in 2016.

These long-duration objectives are made to assist NASA and also the global human-spaceflight area get ready for journeys to deep-space locations, particularly Mars, which is a 6- to nine-month trip far from Earth making use of existing propulsion modern technology.

NASA intends to place boots on the Red Planet at some time in the 2030 s, and also the company intends to make use of the moon as a steppingstone on that legendary trip. The 2024 lunar touchdown, which becomes part of NASA’s Artemis program of moon expedition, is made to progress this lasting vision.

Indeed, Artemis intends to develop a lasting human visibility on and also around the moon by the late 2020 s, a various objective than the flags-and-footprints strategy of the Apollo program. This job, subsequently, will allow the huge jump to Mars, NASA authorities have actually stated.

“It is definitely an extremely amazing time to be component of the NASA family members, when we are wanting to return to the moon, to enter a various method– to visit remain, to choose all and also by all,” Koch stated. “So, it’s an opportunity to be right here currently.”

Mike Wall’s publication concerning the look for unusual life, “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; highlighted by Karl Tate), is out currently. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom orFacebook

Need even more room? Subscribe to our sis title “All About Space” Magazine for the newest outstanding information from the last frontier! (Image credit rating: All About Space).