Why You Should Undertake Further Education

Are you considering studying for your bachelor’s or masters degree but you’re not sure if it’s worth taking?

There are many reasons to think about undertaking further education, and thanks to online learning and new technologies being more accessible than ever, gaining a degree or further study have never been more acceptable for the masses.

For many people, taking a further education course is seen as one of the first stepping stones into adulthood, allowing students to have a supported move from adolescents to young adults, meeting many new people from a range of background and beliefs.

If going to a bricks-and-mortar university or college isn’t in your planfor the near future (and many are choosing not to go due to the recent pandemic), then why not consider studying online? There are so many tech courses available online these days, from an online bachelor’s in computer science, a masters in analytics online, or any number of other online courses that will set you on the right path for your future chosen career in the technology field.

One of the main draws for further education for many is the chance to do hands-on learning with experts in the industry and enter the job market with a competitive edge over your peers. This can be a great advantage for so many looking to work in the tech field, especially if they aren’t in a community where tech is a popular option, as this gives them the chance to mix with others who will be interested in similar topics.

Become an Expert

Hiring an expert in the field truly isan employer’s dream, and for a potential employee, undertaking further education is a fantastic opportunity to actually become the expert that employers are looking for. A bachelor’s degree is usually a great option for a wider introduction to a topic, whereas a masters and PhD are a much more focused plan for those wishing to become experts in the field.

Boost Your Career Prospects

Studies have shown that those who graduate from college can expect to start on a salary of around $19,700 more than their high-school diploma peers. Due to the specialist study nature of many higher education courses, it’s likely that a graduate will be able to skip ahead of their high-school diploma peers and move into higher-paying jobs. This is especially true for approximately 8% of the US population who have a masters degree.

With a Higher Salary Comes More Options

Your financial future is an investment you can take at any age, but it’s certainly easier for the younger generation. With the world of work seemingly becoming more and more unnerving, having a specific qualification that allows you to “jump ahead” may be an incredible benefit in the post-Covid world.

It’s not just the world of work where you will benefit from having a better level of education; having an internationally recognized qualification will have an impact on the opportunities you may be able to take in life. Whether you wish to travel around the world or move state for better career prospects, a higher level of education will allow you the freedom to choose and the freedom to make your own destiny.

Of course, salary isn’t everything, but with a higher salary certainly comes the ability to make more decisions such as taking a month off to volunteer, or a year off to travel all 50 states, for example!

Gain Industry Knowledge

Taking a mastersdegree will particularlyexpose you to truly immersive industry experience. You will be able to focus purely on your education and your field of study while gaining the insights and knowledge to set you up in your later career. An immersive study program will allow you to try out the different specialities in your field in an environment where experimentation is ok—this is a great opportunity to be able to see what you like and what you don’t like before being pigeonholed for the rest of your career.

Many maters programs actually actively encourage students to be part of industries too, and many companies have reimbursement schemes set up for employees who wish to follow an education path to a better future. It’s a benefit for an employer as they keep a good employee who is now even more skilled, but it’s also a benefit for the employee who will feel valued and invested in, a rare commodity in many places of work!

This opportunity to apply theory to the practical knowledge you have gained on your courses is exceptionally valuable for apprenticeships, internships, and even just regular work projects at a higher level than you would normally be able to do.

The Benefits of Learning

There have been many studies over the years into the theory of a “life-long learner.” For too long, it was assumed that learning stops after a young person has reached 18 and graduated high school, or at around age 22 for graduating from a university program.

The ability to take an online masters degree or further education course has opened up learning to adults of all ages. More and more of the psychological literature is suggesting that young adults don’t necessarily“find themselves” until they are in their late twenties to mid-thirties.

This is no excuse for avoiding the responsibilities of adulthood, but it is absolutely a reason that education should be open to those young adults and older adults who find their own lives and circumstances changing.

Further education beyond bachelor’s degrees is usually undertaken not to fulfill the requirements of their chosen career—as so many bachelor’s degrees are undertaken nowadays—but as a specific decision to learn and immerse yourself in the topic and gain a deeper understanding for it on a much more nuanced level.

Suitable for Neurodivergent Learners

Being a life-long learner inevitably means learning how you learn. Many children and young people in school are forced to learn in a way that doesn’t work for them, especially those with neurodivergent brains who just do not respond to the rigid stimulus of a classroom-based environment,

Neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism spectrum disorder have a high association with specific learning differences such as dyslexia, dyspraxia, and dyscalculia. A standard school setting will not usually work for these learners, but that’s not to say at all that they “can’t learn.”

Made By Dyslexia, a foundation started by possibly one of the world’s most famous dyslexics, Sir Richard Branson (who has also had a diagnosis for ADHD), aims to teach schools and workplaces about the benefit of hiring people with dyslexia and the huge benefits they can bring to companies. More flexible learning options such as video classes, audiobooks, and the use of assistive technologies in the learning environment are giving neurodivergent learners the same opportunities to succeed as their neurotypical peers.

Even incredible companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, NASA, and Britain’s GCHQ have recognized the importance of neurodivergent thinking and actively encourage applications from neurodivergent thinkers and those who may have traditionally been seen to have a learning ”disability.”

Dyslexia and ADHD have both been nicknamed the entrepreneurial gene by many, owing to many of the world’s greatest thinkers and entrepreneurs being diagnosed with one or the other. It’s due to the unique way in which a dyslexic or ADHD brain works that many entrepreneurs find themselves being able to think outside the box and to understand complex theories with relative ease.

NASA and GCHQ have found this to be particularly useful and both boast a higher-than-average neurodivergent workforce, leading to more abstract thinking and many quicker ways to get to the answer.