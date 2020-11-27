Nicolas Kim Coppola, professionally known as Nicolas Cage, is a Filmmaker and an American actor. Nicolas has been nominated for many major cinematic awards and won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his actions in Leaving Las Vegas.

As a hard-working actor who is continuing only to master the fine, ever-elusive art of Nouveau Shamanic – Nicolas is one of the most consistently unpredictable and persistently delightful superstars especially as the Oscar winner is invariably allowing himself to make audacious, bold, and frequently fantastic acting choices which showcase his full-hearted willingness to go big and mysterious.

Assuredly, his upcoming slate of films and shows showcases an actor eager to make some truly strange-but-however-intriguing art, including several promising horror movies – a few outlandish comedies and even a TV biopic of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic. But why should you ever expect Cage to play it safe?

With more than 100+ acting credits to his name, Nicolas became an uncompromising screen presence actor – one who is constantly willing to make some extraordinary and truly out-there decisions. We can hope that this tradition remains for the foreseeable future. For now, let us see what Nicolas is working on next.

Jiu-Jitsu – November 20th, 2020 (Released)

Nicolas in a fantasy martial arts film where he must outrun an alien and save the world from danger using a special brand of jiu-jitsu?

The Croods: A New Age – November 25th, 2020 (Released)

Seven years after the release of 2013’s DreamWorks Animation drama, the eponymous ancient family returns with this fall’s The Croods: A New Age.

Nicolas reprises his role as Grug, the patriarch of this B.C. family. This sequence follows the enduring adventures of The Croods through lands unknown.

Pig – Post-Production (TBA 2020/2021)

A story of revenge and loss focused around a man and his beloved pig might not be what you’d wait to see whenever you go to the cinemas but if there is one character who could sell it, it’s Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Filming (March 19th, 2021)

Nicolas will play the role that he was born to play: Nicolas Cage. In the position that’s taken a lifetime to perfect Nicolas will represent “Nicolas Cage” in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A meta action/dark comedy focused around a cash-strapped star who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire drug kingpin birthday party only to assist as an informant for the CIA.

