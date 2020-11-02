Why Mythbusters is still one of the best science shows on television?

MythBusters is a forty-five minutes Australian-American scientific entertainment TV program created by Peter Rees under the production of Australia’s Beyond Television Productions. Initially, the show premiered on 23rd January 2003 on Discovery Channel. It has 14 seasons with a total of 296 episodes and is still on the air with different names for the sequences.

The show is a weekly documentary and focuses on two Hollywood special effects experts, who try to prove the contrary to urban legends by promptly testing the science.

The show released its final episode with its original cast on 6th March 2016.

What Mythbusters is about?

Mythbusters emphasize problems with analysis and the scientific approach, in a manner to prove or disprove a belief.

The show comes with repeated disclaimers for a good reason, though, as episodes often include outbreaks, gunfire, and varieties of volatile substances. The hosts use human skeletons and animal parts in a few experiments, which could make ill viewers uncomfortable. Overall, the show gives a fascinating illustration of how to take your interest out of the league.

Why is Mythbuster still a favourite show?

Over the past eleven years, the myth buster team has tested 946 myths, filmed over 7900 hours, generated 840 explosions and utilized 56,500 yards of duct tape, and ended by gaining the title “the best science show on television”.

The show intends to disclose the truth behind traditional myths and legends by mixing scientific strategy with a lot of curiosity and plain old-fashioned invention. The show has inspired a lot of generations to examine, interact, and get involved with science.

Who are all the main performers in Mythbuster?

MythBusters squad includes various honorary MythBusters as well as a few recurring guests to perform experiments along with the show’s host.

The most dangerous experiment series is performed by experts like Adam Savage, Grant Imahara, Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, Jamie Hyneman, Jessi Combs, Scottie Chapman, and Robert Lee and other notable hosts.

Lately, the Mythbusters lost one of their family members, Grant Imahara, the former co-host of who died suddenly on 13, July 2020, aged 49 with sufferation of a brain aneurysm that led him to death.

