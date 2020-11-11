Why is Yeh Rista hain Pyaar ke called off?

The very popular opera soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke aired its last episode on Saturday on Star Plus. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Initially, it earned high ratings but eventually, it started degrading and was struggling to gain TRP for quite a long time. The loyal fans have been disappointed by the show.

Why is Yeh Rista hain pyaar ke cancelled?

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke was not only a love-story between Misti and Abir but threw light on generation gaps, and relationships amongst the youngsters and adults. Shaheer, who played the debut for abir in the serial, was sincerely loved by fans, with many considering him to be ‘the voice of young Indians’. Calling it a ‘breather,’ he added that he never spent too muh time to prepare.

One of the most popular television stars, Shaheer Sheikh expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the opera. He also said:“We started on a very good note. Rarely on television, you get a team like this, which is so positive. And all of us were always so excited to work together. The show was so well-written and had a strong message. We have also shot some amazing sequences and made some beautiful bonds. I think all of us would miss working together,”

Shaheer Sheikh Career

Shaheer Sheikh has previously worked in the sets of successful projects like Navya, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Salim Anarkali. The actor shared his contentent ad satisfaction for becoming a part of the show that sought to bring about some chsnges in the society. In a reent interview he exclaimed:“Navya was the first college-based romance on Star Plus, and I felt like a revolutionary when I did it. The good part is that people are still trying, and the audience too likes a change sometimes from its usual choice,”

As per sources, Sheikh has a few commitments to fulfil, post the serial. He is likely to go back home in Jammu and spend time with his parents.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will replace Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke from Monday, October 19.

