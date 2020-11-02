Why did Taylor Swift lets her music be used in political advert?

Eric Swalwell, a politician in California is running a campaign ad featuring one of Swift’s songs. Taylor Swift has given permission for her music to be used in a political advert for the first time. Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell has soundtracked a new advertisement with one of Swift’s songs, requesting people to vote for the Democratic Party.

Which Taylor Swift song is used in the advertisement?

‘Only The Young’ plays over footage of protests, police brutality, wildfires and Donald Trump swearing in new Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The ad also shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden comforting a young boy and old footage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why is the song ‘Only The Young’ being used?

Only The Young’ featured in Swift’s 2020 documentary Miss Americana and talks about the gun violence and US school shootings in the lyrics.

Swift officially endorsed Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris earlier this month. She posted a photo on Twitter of her holding a plate of Biden-Harris 2020 cookies and shared a new interview with V Magazine in which she shared her reasons for supporting the pair.

Taylor Swift stayed far away from discussing politics in her early career but has since grown more active as the situation has called for it more.

She addressed in an interview saying, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included”.

By the end of the video, it features hopeful images of young people voting, some of the anti-gun activists that came out from the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and young people and children attending various protests and marches.

In the summer, she called for the removal of all Confederate statues from Tennessee and joined former president Barack Obama for a Stonewall Day event in June.

