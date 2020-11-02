Why did Kim Kardashian dress up as Carole Baskin?

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West is as known as Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian got famous at first as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received bigger fame after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its success soon started as making of the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

Why does Kim Kardashian dress as Carole Baskin?

Kardashian usually goes all out for Halloween. The social media queen in past years has been singers Selena and Cher and this year decided to be inspired by one of the Internet’s latest obsessions: Tiger King.

Kardashian got dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic, who he tried to have killed. Her costume included Carole’s infamous flower crown, long blonde hair, and animal-printed blouse.

What is the history behind Baskin?

Baskin and Exotic became sensations in the pop culture after the Netflix true-crime documentary “Tiger King” premiered in March. It has told the story of big cat zookeeper Exotic and his fight with Baskin over the care and treatment of his wild animals.

The fight grew so big that, Exotic hired an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin. He is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot, falsifying wildlife records, and killing endangered animals.

Recently, Baskin competed on “Dancing With the Stars” but was eliminated. She currently also runs the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Baskin is also rumored to have been involved in the death of her first husband Don Lewis. He disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced legally dead in 2002.

His body was never recovered and Baskin hasn’t been charged with any crime and has repeatedly released statements taking back the accusations.

The post Why did Kim Kardashian dress up as Carole Baskin? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.