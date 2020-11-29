Why did Cody Simpson and Milley Cyrus unfollow each other?

Although, there is no news of whether Cody and Miley aren’t friends outside social media. Lately, the couple had unfollowed each other on the Instagram account. The source has reported that Cody recently unfollowed Miley and has been rumored to be going public with his new girlfriend, Marloes Stevens. The renowned actor has been cozy with his new girlfriend in a recent snap posted on social media.

As per reports, Cody is no longer following Miley on the app. Similarly, Miley has cleaned her feed, devoid of any evidence for Cody. Cody has deleted all snaps of Miley from her last year’s birthday post. Fans went crazy after the news have been leaked.

In addition to that, Miley Cyrus, in an interview on Instagram live, remarked that: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends, so don’t make it something that it is not.” Talking about her relationship, Miley added that “no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it,”

Miley Cyrus’ bond with Cody

After the two stars started dating each other, Miley was overwhelmed with Cody’s love. After her divorce from Hemsworth, Miley was found to be satisfied and contented with Cody. She felt loved and respected in the relationship. However, it lasted for only ten months until things started changing. The duo will continue to be friends even after the breakup, as sources suggest.

Cody Simpson recent relationship

The Australian musician Cody seems to be over with Miley. A Blonde was recently kissing him on the beautiful beaches of Malibu. The same duo was later seen capturing pictures holding hands in different public places from parks to restaurants.

