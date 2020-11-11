Who won the Hoh in Big Brother? Who will be going to the third part?

Big Brother is a Dutch reality competition television franchise created by John de Mol Jr., first broadcast in the Netherlands in 1999, and subsequently syndicated internationally. The show features contestants called “housemates” or “HouseGuests” who live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world.

The name is inspired by Big Brother from George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, and the housemates are continuously monitored during their stay in the house by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. Throughout the course of the competition, they are voted out until only one remains and wins the cash prize.

Who won part 2 of the final Hoh in Big Brother 22?

Cody Calafiore has won the second part of the final Head of Household competition on Big Brother 22: All-Stars and will compete against Nicole Franzel in the third and last part of this final HOH, which is traditionally the Jury Statements comp. There aren’t any more important competitions on Big Brother than the final three HOH comps. After all, this is the best – and last – an opportunity for a big player to be taken out just before the Final 2, giving the other two finalists a much better shot at winning the $500,000 at the finale.

We cannot say whether Nicole or Cody will win the Jury Statements competition on Big Brother 22. They’ve both shown how they have a great remembrance and have been observing everything all season long. They also know a lot of the jury members, considering that many of them were in the Committee alliance. Nonetheless, whoever wins that third part of the Final HOH will decide who to take to the finale. This isn’t good for Enzo Palumbo, who now can only hope for Cody or Nicole to take him to the end. Nicole knows that cutting Cody would guarantee that she will win, but it’s hard to know if she’d cut her biggest ally before the finale. In Cody’s case, he’s an ally to both Enzo and Nicole, and he can probably win over either of them.

