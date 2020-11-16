Who played Thanos? Get to know about the greatest villain of all time!

When we talk about the greatest villains of all time, which name clicks in your mind? I’m sure most of you people would say the one and only Thanos. Today, Marvel has changed it upside down. It’s not the era of heroes, but of the villains. And Thanos will always be one of the biggest names in the list of villains. But the question is, how many of you know about the actor who gave life to Thanos? If you are one of those who are yet to be informed about it, you are at the right place. Today we have brought for you everything that you need to know about the real life Thanos!

Who played Thanos?

Thanos is known to be one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe. Moreover, he has clashed with heroes such as the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. But the cinematic presentation of Thanos’ character is what has made the character popular. So it’s a must for a Marvel fan to know who played Thanos.

Source: THE Week

The answer is, Damion Poirier and Josh Brolin. Apparently, the role of Thanos was portrayed by Damion Poirier in his original appearance in The Avengers released in 2012. However, in the following movies and appearances, Thanks was brought to life by Josh Brolin.

Source: GGA

The change of role from Damion to Josh was speculated to be caused by some clash like other characters. However,it was later cleared that no clash has resulted in the change. It was rather a creative decision made by them.

Who is Josh Brolin?

Josh Brolin is an American veteran actor, who has been nominated for an Academy Award. Josh belongs to a family of actors. His father James Brolin is an actor, producer and a director. He has won several awards including National Society of Film Critics Awards, MTV Movie and TV Awards, Saturn Awards, etc.

Source: AsiaOne

However, if you still aren’t quite able to recognize him, this is where you have seen Josh Brolin: The Goonies (1985 ), Mimic (1997), Grindhouse (2007), No Country for Old Men (2007), W. (2008), Milk (2008 ),Men in black 3 (2012), Sicario (2015)and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Moreover, Josh Brolin will also be seen in “Dune” which will release in 2021 and “Flag Day” (yet to be announced).

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Josh Brolin has played the role of Thanos for the longest. As mentioned above, Damion Poirier played Thanos in 2012. Later the role was taken over by Josh Brolin. However, it was revealed by Brolin that it took more than one MCU actor to convince him for the role.

Source: BroBible

Talking about how he decided to play Thanos, Brolin mentioned his inspiration from Benedict Cumberbatch filming Hobbit. He said, “He was in this big warehouse, and he’s crawling around like a snake, snapping his tongue out doing this incredible performance. I saw that and was like, all right, that’s the bar. This is not like bulls***t. This is something you can actually… you have to sink your teeth into conviction, embarrassment, and all this kind of stuff. And I decided, yeah.”

