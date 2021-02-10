Who is Timothy Busfield? What Could His Net Worth?

Who is Timothy Busfield?

Timothy Busfield is an actor and producer from the U.S. Timothy is probably best known for starring in films such as “Field of Dreams” and “Revenge of the Nerds” and T.V. shows such as “The West Wing” and “Thirtysomething.”

Busfield’s Career and Early Life

Timothy Busfield was born in Lansing, Michigan, on June 12, 1957. He began acting in theater productions professionally at 18. Throughout the early 1980s, Busfield kept working for the ministry. He moved from New York to Los Angeles in 1983 after landing a role in the “Reggie” ABC series and landed the unforgettable part of Arnold Poindexter in ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ the following year. In the 1987 sequel, Timothy reprised the role. He also landed a role in the show “Trapper John, M.D” in 1984, appearing between 1984 and 1986 in 39 episodes.

In 1987, as Elliot Weston on “Thirtysomething,” he started appearing on the show that would put him on the map. He starred in 85 episodes, and he won a Primetime Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a drama series in the show’s final season in 1991.

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006), Entourage (2005), Ed (2002-2004), Quiz Show (1994), Little Big League, and other notable roles (1994), Striking Distance (1993), Family Ties (1984), Shoes (1992) and Stripes (1981).

Busfield, whose Broadway credits include A Few Decent Men, remains a stage actor and director. Timothy is the co-founder of the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, California, along with older brother Buck Busfield. Fantasy Theater, a traveling troupe that plays with kids, was also founded by the Busfield brothers. For the Fantasy troupe, Busfield authors children’s plays.

Quick Facts About Timothy

Birthday: June 12, 1957

Nationality: of the United States

Age: Sixty-three-year-old

Sign of the Sun: Gemini

Born: Lansing, Michigan

Renowned As: Actor

Family and Net Worth Of Timothy Busfield

On April 24, 2013, at a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, Timothy Busfield married actress Melissa Gilbert. Through his practice, he has amassed a net worth of $1 million.

