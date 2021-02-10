Who is Thomas Ravenel? What could his Net Worth Be?

Who is Thomas Ravenel?

Thomas Ravenel is a politician and a star of reality television. Thomas Ravenel is one of the cast members of Southern Charm, the hit Bravo show, and is also South Carolina’s former State Treasurer. Ravenel created Ravenel Development Corporation, which was a commercial real estate firm, before running for office. In 2004, he ran for the United States Senate and came in third in the Republican primary. He went on to run for State Treasurer in 2006 after losing his first election and won, but his political career, riddled with controversy.

Ravenel got arrested on federal cocaine trafficking charges in June 2007. The charges filed say that Ravenel bought less than 500 grams of cocaine through an intermediary in Charleston in 2005 before he was elected Treasurer. Upon learning of the allegations, Governor Mark Sanford removed Ravenel from his duties as State Treasurer, and Ravenel opted to enter a rehabilitation center.

Ravenel’s Early Life

He was born in Charleston on August 11, 1962, and came from a family with deep southern roots. His father, Arthur Ravenel, Jr., is a former Congressman from South Carolina and has a bridge named after him in Charleston to honor his service. Ravenel graduated from Charleston’s The Citadel, getting his B.S. In 1985, and then earned his MBA in 1991 from the University of South Carolina. “The father of Ravenel is “an eighth-generation descendant of the French Huguenots,” according to a 2014 interview in Mount Pleasant Magazine. Their family has been in South Carolina for a very long time, although his father retired from politics.

Personal Life

Some of the net worth of Ravenel inevitably goes into helping his kids. Ravenel has two children, a daughter named Kensie, 6, and a son named Saint, 4, with his former costar and ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis. The two have a shared custody arrangement, but recently, Ravenel filed for the children’s sole custody.

According to People, Ravenel welcomed another child with a wife named Heather Mascoe in July 2020. We’ve called him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, and he was born on June 29, 7 lbs, 4 oz, by c-section. “Ravenel told People, “and 201⁄4 inches long. “Both of us are happy. Heather is a great mom, and both of them are doing well.

Real Estate and Net Worth Of Thomas Ravenel

The Post and Courier say Ravenel recently purchased a home in Aiken, South Carolina, for $1.8 million in May 2020. The house is named “The Balcony” and located in South Carolina’s historic district. The home is 10,552 square feet, according to the publication, and sits on over 5 acres of land. Besides, he has amassed a hefty net worth of 6 million.

