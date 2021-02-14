Who is Tamera Mowry? Find Out: Career, Showbiz, Net Worth!

Tamera Mowry is an actress from the United States Of America. For her television appearances, Mowry is best known. Many fans may recall her from “Sister, Sister,” in which she appeared alongside Tia Mowry, her identical twin sister. She continued to star in several T.V shows over the next few years. Tamera is also famous for the “Tia & Tamera,” reality T.V show, which followed the lives of the two women. Mowry also served as a host for the talk show “The Real” for seven years.

Early Life of Tamera Mowry

Tamera Darvette Mowry was born in Gelnhausen, ancient West Germany, on July 6, 1978. Her parents both entered the U.S. Army at a very young age, and when Tamera and Tia were born, they worked overseas. Two younger brothers had raised alongside the twins, and the family finally settled in California. When they were eight, both Tia and Tamera became born-again Christians.

Tamera’s Career

In the early 1990s, Mowry began her acting career with television series such as “Flesh ‘n’ Blood,” “True Colors,” and “Full House.” Her first breakthrough came in 1994 when she and Tia booked lead roles in “Sister, Sister.” While Tamera was acting in “Sister, Sister,” she still had time to appear in other series, such as “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” In 1997, before securing another voice acting part in “Smart Guy,” Tamera appeared in an episode of “Detention.”

By this point, “Sister, Sister” had come to a close. Tamera appeared in T.V films such as “Something to Sing About” and “Seventeen Again.” Tamera rejoined her twin sister in the Disney TV film “Twitches.” She starred and repeated her role in “Twitches Too,” the sequel.

Mowry became central to the “Tia & Tamera,” reality show in 2011, which lasted for two years. She became a co-host of “The Real,” a role she held for seven years, in 2013. Tamera has starred in shows including “Melissa & Joey,” “Talking Dead,” “Hollywood Darlings,” “Daytime Divas,” and “Help Us Get Married.” over the next few years. She is also known for starring in the movie “The Hot Chick.”

Tamera Mowry Personal Life

Tamera married Adam Housley, a former baseball player, and Fox News correspondent, in 2011. Before their union, they had been dating for six years. They had two kids together during their relationship.

Tamera’s Businesses

A business called ‘Need Brand’ was started by Tia and Tamera. It coincided with entering motherhood with both of them. There are two items they have released: Milky! (a glass of milk) and Stretchy! (a cream for stretch marks). The pair have also written books called “Twintuition: Double Vision” and “Twintuition: Double Trouble.”

Net Worth of Tamera Mowry

Through her thriving career as an actress and a wealthy entrepreneur, she has accrued a whopping net worth of $4 million.

