Who is Seth Meyers? Find out more: Childhood, Career, Net Worth!

Seth Meyers is a blogger, comedian, and actor who was born in New Hampshire. For the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and being the new host of a late-night talk show on NBC, Seth is possibly most notable for serving as the head editor.

Seth Meyers Childhood and Early Life

Meyers was born in Evanston, Illinois, on December 28, 1973, and raised after that in Okemos, Michigan, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Hilary Claire, Meyers’s mother, was a French teacher, and Laurence Meyers Jr., his father, worked in finance. Josh Meyers, his younger brother, is an actress.

His paternal grandfather was an Ashkenazi Jewish emigrant from Kalvarija in modern-day Lithuania, near Marijampolė. Despite this ancestral connection, Meyers once jokingly said at an event hosted by Jewish Awareness Month that he does not consider himself Jewish.

In Okemos, Meyers attended Edgewood Elementary. He graduated from New Hampshire’s Manchester High School West. He graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston (the city of his birth) in 1996, where he became a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Fellow actor Peter Grosz was his college roommate.

Career and Achievements

Meyers ran a hot dog stand while attending college at Northwestern University. He began performing improv comedy during that period as a member of the Mee-Ow Show improv sketch group at Northwestern University. He continued his career at ImprovOlympic as a cast member of Boom Chicago, an English language improv troupe based in Amsterdam, both with the group Preponderate and overseas, where his brother was also a cast member.

In 2001, he joined the cast of SNL. Four years later, before becoming a head writer in 2006, he was named writing supervisor for the show. Seth hit his stride on SNL when, alongside Amy Poehler, he became the host of Weekend Update. Seth Meyers took over Jimmy Fallon’s spot as host of the talk show “Late Night” on NBC in February 2014. Jimmy Fallon simultaneously took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno. The host of “Late Night” will earn Seth Meyers $3 million per year. Seth has been nominated for many prominent awards during his career so far. For his work on Saturday Night Live, he earned two Writers Guild of America awards and a Primetime Emmy.

Personal Life of Seth

In July 2013, Meyers became engaged to his five-year-old girlfriend, lawyer Alexi Ashe. The two were married on Martha’s Vineyard in a Jewish ceremony on September 1, 2013. On March 27, 2016, they gave birth to their son, Ashe Olsen Meyers. The second son of the couple, Axel Strahl Meyers, was delivered to their apartment building’s lobby on April 8, 2018.

Meyers said that although he wasn’t Jewish, his wife, his two children were raised Jewish while talking to Jake Tapper on December 4, 2018, the late-night episode of Seth Meyers. Their son Axel’s middle name Strahl is after the surname of his wife’s Holocaust survivor grandparents. Alexi Ashe was assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau at the beginning of July 2013 as an Assistant District attorney in Brooklyn. Since then, she has been a defender of victims of gender-based violence with Sanctuary for Families.

Net Worth of Meyers

Throughout his thriving career, Seth Meyers has raised an impressive net value of $12 million in his efforts.

