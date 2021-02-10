Who is Nicki Clyne? What could be her Net Worth?

Who is Nicki Clyne?

Nicki Clyne is a Canadian entertainer. She plays Cally Henderson Tyrol on the Sci-Fi station TV arrangement ‘Battlestar Galactica.’

Some Quick facts about Nicki Clyne

Famous as – Actor

Known for – Battlestar Galactica

Birth year- February 11, 1983

Parents – NA

Significant Other – Allison Christin Mack

TV Debut – Just Deal (2000)

Movie debut – Hostage Negotiator (2001)

Net worth – $1.2 million (estimated)

Nationality – Canadian

Nicki Clyne’s Early Life?

She was brought into the world on February 11, 1983, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is 37 years of age. Nicki has not unveiled data concerning her folks, kin, and youth.

Nonetheless, as per a few sources, it is realized that she is still near her folks. She holds Canadian citizenship.

She went to Hugh Boyd Secondary School in Richmond, British Columbia. Afterward, she got enlisted at the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University and moved on from that point.

Moreover, she has likewise prepared in horseback riding, low register guitar, and so forth.

Nicki Clyne’s Career Milestones

Nicki Clyne started her first screen profession in a scene of the NBC’s satire show arrangement ‘Simply Deal’ in 2000. From that point onward, she showed up in a cut of UPN’s fleeting sci-fi arrangement ‘Level 9’.

She appeared her movie vocation from the dramatization spine chiller ‘Prisoner Negotiator’ in 2001, in which she showed up as Alicia. Afterward, she showed up as Fixit in Dim Angel. She also appeared in The Wedding Dress, Smallville, and some more.

She showed up in the telefilm ‘Due East’ close by Robert Forster, Kate Capshaw, and Clara Bryant. Also, she worked in the telefilm ‘I Was a Teenage Faust’ with Josh Zuckerman, Robert Townsend, and Stuart Margolin.

Her other remarkable appearances incorporate Ill-Fated, John Tucker Must Die, ‘Awesome, and Personal Space.

The gifted entertainer, Nicki, was selected for Leo grants in the class Feature Length Drama: Best Lead Performance by a Female for ‘Doomed’ in 2005.

Gossipy tidbits, Controversy and Social Media

There was talk that the sex religion pioneer Allison traded pledges with her to swindle US migration. Additionally, she was experiencing difficulty satisfying her visa commitments, and she was one of the ladies pursuing cops after the religion chief Raniere got busted for sex dealing.

She has around 4.4k supporters on Instagram, about 10k devotees on Twitter. However, she doesn’t appear to be dynamic on Facebook.

What is her Net Worth?

She has expected total assets of around $1.2 million, and she has brought in that amount of cash from her expert vocation.

