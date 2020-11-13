Who is Michelle Morrone ex-wife? What is Rouba’s net worth, career?

The 365 days fame Michele Morrone had previously married to a fashion designer, and now report states he is single.

The polish erotic romantic movie 365 DNI, was released on 7th June 2020 on Netflix, had brought fame both to the actor as well as an actress. Michele Morrone, the singer, and actor had gained a lot of popularity, especially in the girls’ clubs.

Who is Michelle’s ex-wife?

The 30 years old Italian actor, singer, model, and fashion designer, Michelle Morroe is officially spotted in a single phase. Michelle earned his spotlight for his role as Massimo Torricelli in the film 365 Dni, still breaking the other Netflix’s records since the release.

As per the sources, Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh were seen dating for a year and got hitched in 2014.

Initially, Michelle was married to a fashion designer named Rouba Saadeh. Rouba Saadeh, thirty years old, is the founder of “Le Paradis Des Fous”, a lifestyle brand. The man and wife had a civil marriage in their countries, Italy, and Lebanon, with an intimate ceremony of only twenty guests. The couple stayed together for four years and had two children named Marcus Morrone, born in 2014, and Brando Morrone in 2017.

A year later the couple got divorced after being in love for almost eight years.

Quick facts of Rouba Saadeh

Famous for: fashion designer

Known as: wife of Michelle Morroone and Lebanese fashion designer

Date of birth: 15th April 1980

Spouse: ex-husband Michelle Morroe

Children: Marcus and Brando

Nationality: Italian

Net worth: approx. 2 million dollars

How did she become a prominent fashion designer?

Initially, Rouba Saadeh began her career as a graphic web designer at Alfa M1C1 in Beirut, Lebanon, and worked for almost two and a half years. Later she worked as an assistant for the head of the design team at Elie Saab for a few months. In 2013, Rouba established her designer based concept store, Les Paradis Des Fous.

Lately, she is working as the senior ready to wear coordinator at Elie Saab as well as a freelance graphic designer.

Rouba was born in Lebanon on 15th April. She completed her studies at College Notre Dame de Jamhour, Baabda. She graduated with a BSc in Graphic design and a master’s in Business Administration from Lebanese American University.

Furthermore, she did a PG Diploma in Fashion Designing from Istituto Marangoni. Eventually, she did her summer course in fashion designing at Central Saint Martins, London.

The net worth of Rouba Saadeh

Rouba Saadeh is well known for her works and projects as a fashion designer as well as a graphic designer. As of 2020, the net worth of Rouba is estimated to be around 2 million dollars.

