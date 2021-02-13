Who Is MC Lyte? Find Out About Career, Net Worth!

Lana Michele Moorer (born October 11, 1970), better known by her stage name MC Lyte, is an American rapper, DJ, actress, and businessman nominated for a Grammy. Lyte first gained fame in the late 1980s, is considered one of the pioneers of female rap, being the first solo female rapper to release a full album with 1988’s critically acclaimed Lyte as a Rock. She has released eight solo studio albums (the latest to date is Legend of 2015) and an Almost September EP.

MC Lyte Early Life

In Brooklyn, New York City, MC Lyte got raised. At the age of 12, she started rapping. The original stage name of MC Lyte was Sparkle. At age 14, she began recording her first track, but it took two years to launch.

She finds the hip hop duo Audio Two, Milk Dee, and DJ Giz to be “totally like [her] brothers” since the three grew up together. The father of Audio Two, Nat Robinson, started a label named First Priority for them. Robinson cut a deal with Atlantic with one condition after forming the label for Lyte to get a record deal with Atlantic.

Lyte’s Career

Lyte inspired later female rap figures such as Lil ‘Kim, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and Eve, et cetera. Some popular songs are Cha Cha Cha Cha, Paper Thin, 10 per cent Dis, Ruffneck (with which she also received a female solo rap artist’s first gold certification), and Poor Georgie. Artists including Sinéad O’Connor, Janet Jackson, Brandy, Xscape, P. Diddy, Will Smith, and Beyoncé have collaborated with her.

In 1991, her first acting role was an off-Broadway theatre play named Club Twelve, alongside Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Lisa Nicole Carson, a hip-hop twist on Twelfth Night. After making her film debut, she starred alongside Jeffrey Sams, Ron Brice, and Steve Gomer in the 1993 film Fly by Night. She has also appeared in other movies, including A Luv Tale (1999), Train Ride (2000), Civil Brand (2002), and Playa’s Ball (2003). In 2011, in the Regular Show episode “Rap It Up,” she guest-starred. Lyte played a hip-hop gang member featuring characters voiced by Tyler, the Producer, and Childish Gambino.

MC Lyte’s Achievements

With the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Symbol Lifetime Achievement from the BET Hip Hop Awards, MC Lyte was remembered for her career and was honoured at the VH-1 Hip Hop Honors. About.com was also ranked No. 26 on their list of the 50 Greatest MCs of Our Time (1987-2007) and No. 6 in the NME-organized Greatest Rappers Ever survey.

Mc Lyte Personal Life

Lyte began dating Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche in early 2016, after meeting him on Match.com. They declared their engagement in May 2017, and during a musical wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, they exchanged their vows in August. An intimate event took place with close friends and family members.

She filed for divorce in August 2020. It happened after three years of being together.

Also Read: Andy Samberg the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star and His Net Worth

Net Worth of MC Lyte:

MC Lyte is an American rapper who’s got $8 million in net worth. Through her very successful career as a rapper and songwriter, MC Lyte accrued her net worth, also starring in television shows and acting roles in films.

The post Who Is MC Lyte? Find Out About Career, Net Worth! by Sheren Bymes appeared first on The TeCake.