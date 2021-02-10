Who is Maria Menounos? What Could Be Her Net Worth?

Who is Maria Menounos?

Maria Menounos is a Greek-American entertainer, columnist, and TV moderator. Maria Menounos is presumably renowned for her work as a journalist on Today, Extra, Access Hollywood, and a few other TV programs.

Some Quick facts about Maria Menounos:

Famous as – Actor

Known for – Correspondent on Today

Birth year – June 08, 1978

Parents – Costas/Litsa Menounos

Spouse – Kevin Undergaro (Director)

TV Debut – Tonight (2002)

Movie debut – Fantastic Four

Net worth – $20 million (estimated)

Nationality – American

About her Childhood and Early Life

Maria Menounos took birth in the Boston suburb of Medford, Massachusetts, to Greek folks Costas and Litsa Menounos on June 8, 1978. Her folks had gone to the United States preceding her introduction to the world and filled in as janitors at a Boston dance club. She went to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church growing up. She went to Medford High School. At age 17, Menounos created the “Land of Merry Misfits,” a free film fantasy. In 1995, she started to contend in excellence exhibitions, and in 2006 won the title of Miss Massachusetts Teen USA.

Later, Menounos went to Emerson College and partook in the presently grant-winning association, Emerson Independent Video. She moved on from Emerson in 2000. While in school, she had functioned as a correspondent for Channel One News. In her brief fragments, Menounos had numerous noteworthy tasks, for example, venturing out to El Salvador to write about the El Salvador tremors, talking with NATO aircrew individuals on board a plane during Operation Eagle Assist, and meeting President George W. Bramble.

Maria’s Rise to Fame

In 2002, Entertainment Tonight recruited Menounos as a reporter. She investigated motion pictures, music, and design until she left the program in 2005 to zero in on her acting vocation. Nonetheless, she joined the adversary program ” Access Hollywood ” only a couple of months later. In 2003, she showed up on the show “Punk’d” and was one of the numerous famous people trapped in the off-kilter and humiliating “Red Carpet Interviews.” In 2004 she showed up in UPN’s “One on One,” and the following year, she was in the film “Fantastic Four” with Chris Evans. Around this time, she turned into a representative for Pantene hair items. Menounos was a moderator, alongside Greek artist Sakis Rouvas in the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest that occurred in Athens. Soon after, Menounos coordinated “Longtime Listener,” featuring Wilmer Valderrama. She additionally acted in and delivered ” Adventures of Serial Buddies.”

Marias’ Personal Life

Menounos is involved with the chief, maker, and previous MTV essayist and movie producer Kevin Undergaro since April 1998. In March 2016, Undergaro proposed to Maria live on ” The Howard Stern Show ” They were hitched on New Years’ Eve 2017 live on TV before the entire world and had another wedding in Greece in October 2018. Since June 2017, she has struggled with meningioma, a kindhearted mind tumor.

Net Worth of Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos has gathered extraordinary total assets of around $20 Million through her profession. She has procured a significant piece of this through her work as a reporter on different TV programs.

