Who is Josh Harnett? How much is his Net Worth?

Josh Hartnett is an actor and producer who belongs to America. Hartnett got fame first in 1997 as Michael Fitzgerald on ABC’s “show named Cracker.” His first debut was in 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” for which he got awards nomination for the MTV Movie Awards and the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. Josh has more than 48 credits of acting, including “The Faculty” (1998), “Pearl Harbor” (2001), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful” (2014–2016). Hartnett has got into many covers for the magazine, such as “Vanity Fair,” “GQ,” “People,” and “Glamour,” and was also included in “People” magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” issue in 2002. He was also named as one of 1999’s “21 Hottest Stars Under 21” and one of 2002’s “25 Hottest Stars under 25.”

How was his early life?

Josh Hartnett was brought into this world on July 21, 1978, and belongs to Saint Paul, Minnesota. His parents are Wendy and Daniel. His parents got divorced and his mother left. His family was Catholic and lived with his father, stepmother Molly and younger siblings Jessica, Joe, and Jake. He went to the school named Our Lord Catholic School, Cretin-Derham Hall, and South High School got graduated in 1996.

Josh used to be active in sports but stopped after he got injured. He tried to go for acting, as Sky Masterson in a school production of “Guys and Dolls.” Josh got transferred to New York to study at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts & Film at SUNY Purchase, but when he visited Los Angeles during pilot season in 1997, he got a role in the crime drama “Cracker” and then his work was continuous in Hollywood.

Also Read: Josh Hartnett, The Pearl Harbour star, His net worth, life and Facts

How did he start his career?

“Cracker” had 16 episodes and then was canceled in January 1998, and Hartnett got many plays and TV commercials before getting his first film role. He also co-starred with Elijah Wood, Usher Raymond, Salma Hayek, and Jon Stewart in the sci-fi horror film “The Faculty,” and got him a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

How much is Josh Harnett’s Net Worth?

Josh Harnett’s Net Worth is around $25 million approximately. He earned this fortune through his films, series, and plays.

The post Who is Josh Harnett? How much is his Net Worth? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.