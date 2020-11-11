Who is John Cena’s Girlfriend?

The WWE superstar John Cena has finally opened his mouth about his relationship with girlfriend Shay. Since, the announcement, the public went insane in excitement. The duo has been seen spotted in an amusement park together recently.

John and Shay marriage

According to recent reports, the couple has tied their knots in a private ceremony on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. While no other details about the ceremony were made available to the public, Cena and Shariatzadeh’s marriage was confirmed by other sources like TMZ Sports. While TMZ Sports reached out for a comment, there has been no statement from Cena regarding his marriage.

The news about their marriage was predicted long back when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a ring while roaming around at a park in San Diego with his better half. Further sources revealed that both of them have applied for a marriage certificate earlier this month. The 43-year-old actor also tweeted a few lines about the marriage and thus, proving evidence for the claim.

Who is Shay Shariatzadeh?

Shay Shariatzadeh was reported to be born in Iran but later got a Canadian citizen. Last April, E! Online’s Mike Vulpo and Jessica Cardenas exclaimed that Shariatzadeh has received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Britain, Columbia in electrical and electronics engineering.

Shay Shariatzadeh now works at Avignon, a Motorola Solutions Company for the post of product manager. The couple was spotted in Vancouver multiple times but continued to keep their affairs low-key. In October 2019, Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh showed up together at the red carpet premiere for Cena’s film Playing With Fire.

The 16-time WWE World Champion was earlier married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-12. Earlier to that, Bella and Cena were claimed to be dating each other for six long years, but they broke up pertaining to some personal problems. While Bella wanted to settle, Cena was not ready to have children.

