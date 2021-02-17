Who is Jesy Nelson? How did she become famous?

Since shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2011, Jesy Nelson has been in the spotlight. Along with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwalll, Nelson was part of the girl band Little Mix.

Early Life and Childhood

On 14 June 1991, Jessica Louise Nelson was born. The 29-year-old was raised by John Nelson, a businessman, and Janice White, a police community service officer, in Romford, East London. When she was five, her parents divorced. She’s the second youngest of four brothers, with older sister Jade, older brother Jonathan, and younger brother Joseph.

When she was a teenager, Jesy always liked drama and singing and attended the Sylvia Young and Yvonne Rhodes Theatre Classes.

How did Jesy Nelson Rise To Fame?

As a solo artist, she auditioned for The X Factor in 2011, before being placed into Simon Cowell’s Little Mix.

The first group to win the competition was Little Mix, and they signed with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music following their success.

With big hits such as ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and ‘Girl Like Me,’ they have since been the most successful girl group ever.

Jesy also appeared in a documentary entitled Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which examined body image, mental wellbeing, and online violence for BBC One and BBC Three. At the National Television Awards 2020, the documentary recently received the Factual Entertainment award.

Personal Life

Nelson said being humiliated at school might have contributed as a teenager to her suffering from stress-induced alopecia. Before TV performances or video shoots, she said she would starve herself, then binge-eat later. “She said that Twitter online troll abuse drove her to attempt suicide in 2013, stating: “I felt that I could no longer bear the pain physically.

Nelson started dating Love Island contestant Chris Hughes in January 2019. She said on the first anniversary of their relationship in January 2020: “I can honestly say I’ve never been more in love and happy in all my life.” Nelson and Hughes split up for personal reasons in April 2020. She revealed four months later that she was in a relationship with Sean Sagar, the filmmaker.

Nelson has 15 tattoos, including a quote: “Music is the strongest form of magic” on her upper right arm. In 2020, her total income was £5.8 million.

Jesy Nelson’s Net Worth

Jesy Nelson has a net worth of about £ 6 million, as estimated by Wealthy Persons.

Thanks to their massive chart success, Little Mix is worth approximately £ 25m altogether.

The girls also have their makeup line and clothing range with PrettyLittleThing, in addition to brand collaborations.

