Who Is Jax Taylor? How Did He Become Famous?

Jax Taylor is an American actor, role model, waiter, and star of reality TV. Taylor is known for being one of the cast members of the Vanderpump Rules reality show Bravo. At many West Hollywood, California, restaurants operated by reality queen Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules covers the tumultuous lives of a group of waiters and waitresses.

Quick Facts about Jax Tayor

Famous as- Actor

Known for – Vanderpump Rules

Birth year- July 11, 1979

Parents- Ronald Cauchi, Marie Cauchi

Wife- Brittany Cartwright

TV Debut- Desperate Housewives (2009)

Net worth-$2 million (estimated)

Nationality- American

Jax’s Early Life

Jax Taylor was born in Shelby Township, Michigan, on July 11, 1979. Jason Michael Cauchi is his birth name. His mother is an Australian, and he has a Maltese father. He was raised Catholic and attended church until he was 19 years old. Taylor graduated from Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township, Michigan, in 1998 and attended Michigan State University and community college. Jax dropped out of school to join the Navy. He was at a base in Norfolk, Virginia, for six months and four days in the Navy.

How did Jax become famous?

Jax worked as a model in Miami before settling in LA. A movie star, Channing Tatum, was one of Jax’s first roommates in Los Angeles. Before becoming a reality star, he spent over a decade working as a model. For brands such as Taco Bell, Trump Magazine, GQ Magazine, Abercrombie & Fitch, JC Penny, and many more, his lengthy modelling career has featured work. In New York City, Taylor signed on with Ford Models. He has featured on many front covers and magazine editorials, including Trump Magazine, V Man, GQ Japan, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, 944 Magazine, Esquire, Instinct, CosmoGirl, and Out.

Jax also appeared in Target, Macy’s, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Sketchers, Paul Mitchell, AussieBum, etc. He resumed his modelling career in 2018 by featuring in a campaign for Jack Victor. Jax shows off his carefree “Peter Pan” life on Vanderpump Rules. For the video game Assassin’s Creed, Jax Taylor was the cover model.

Personal life:

For several seasons, he was in an on-again-off-again relationship with fellow co-star Stassi Schroeder. Stassi wanted to go to the next step of their relationship, but Jax was still reluctant. Jax got caught sleeping with another co-star named Kristen Doute during the second season of the show. In 2019, he married Brittany Cartwright, a fellow Vanderpump member. They were married at a castle in Kentucky, and vocalist Lance Bass was their cop.

Net Worth:

In July 2019, Jax and Brittany purchased a home in the Los Angeles suburbs for $1.9 million. He has amassed a whopping net worth of $2 million.

