Who is James Charles? How much is James Charles Net Worth?

James Charles is an Internet Celebrity from America. He is also a makeup artist and model. James Charles Dickinson was brought into this world on May 23, 1999. He grew up in Bethlehem, New York. He got famous with his YouTube channel which is based on makeup and beauty. In 2016 he was declared as the first male ambassador for CoverGirl. Charles is also transgender.

How did he start his career?

His YouTube channel largely is based on beauty and makeup. At January 2020, his channel had crossed over 1.8 billion views, more than 250 videos, and 16.7 million subscribers approximately. At the 8th Streamy Awards in 2018, he was awarded the Best Channel Award in the Beauty category for his YouTube channel. He is also famous on Instagram, where he has over 16.3 million followers.

Charles has turned his online fandom into having many deals with brands. In 2016, he was named the first male brand ambassador for CoverGirl, where he was partnered with Katy Perry. He is the icon of the brand So Lashy! By BlastPro Mascara. Charles even did makeup for rapper Iggy Azalea’s music video for the song “Sally Walker” in March 2019.

In 2018, Charles created an eyeshadow palette while being partnered with Morphe Cosmetics. The “Morphe x James Charles” palette has 39 shades and has been priced for $39. At its first release on November 14, 2018, the palette sold out at a wide range in Europe in less than 6 minutes. In January 2019 Morphe Cosmetics had asked him to come to the company’s second UK store which was to be opened in Birmingham, England. Over 7000 fans came to meet him at the opening, creating traffic and kept the streets filled up at city center.

Even with his career in beauty, Charles is also into modeling. He has also walked on the runway for fashion brand MarcoMarco’s collection during Los Angeles Fashion Week in 2017. In 2019, he was also the first social media celebrity to be invited to The Met Gala.

How much is James Charles Net Worth?

James Charles has an estimated Net Worth of $22 million approximately. He has earned this fortune through his YouTube channel and his beauty brands and deals with many of the brands and as a Social Media Influencer. It is said that he earns $5 million per year only through his YouTube channel.

The post Who is James Charles? How much is James Charles Net Worth? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.