Who is Conor McGregor? What is the net worth of one of the World’s highest paid Athletes!

As the headline suggests, Conor McGregor is an athlete. But, he has professionally mastered not one, but two sports i.e. Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing . In other words, Conor McGregor is an Irish boxer and Mixed Martial Art professional. In addition, he has been a football player throughout his young years. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Champion in the featherweight and lightweight category. If you’ll look at his career history, you’ll be shocked to see how much he has achieved. However, there have also been many controversies around Conor McGregor. But his work and career record is crazy and we’ll tell you more about it in the further sections.

Early life of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s full name goes as Conor Anthony McGregor. He was born on 14 July 1988 in Crumlin, Dublin. He studied in Gaelscoil and Gaelcholaiste but his passion for sport developed in Coláiste de hÍde. Subsequently, he played football for Lourdes Celtic Football Club. Later, he started boxing by the age of 12. Meanwhile in 2006, he moved to Gaelcholaiste where he and UFC fighter Tom Egan started training in MMA together.

If we talk about his personal life, Conor McGregor is a brother to his two sisters. He has been engaged to Dee Devlin since 2008 and has two kids- Croia McGregor and Conor Jack McGregor.

Career Highlights of Conor McGregor

As said above, Conor has been involved in two major sports for years. He debuted his Amateur Mixed Martial Arts career in 2007, when he was 18 years old. Later he professionally began in 2008 at lightweight and featherweight. Meanwhile, McGregor won various championships and received an honorary medal at Trinity College.

Then in 2013, McGregor was announced to have signed a multi fight contract with UFC. He fought with various popular fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Kole Miller etc. Moreover, he even won the championships.

However, after such a long successful run, he announced his retirement in 2019. Nonetheless, Conor McGregor faced Donald Cerrone in a welterweight in UFC 246 in 2020 He won that fight and earned Performance of the Night Award subsequently. Finally, on 6 June 2020, McGregor announced his retirement from fighting. He has accomplished many awards in almost every category. He has been Fighter of the Year in Mixed Martial Arts.

Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it's yours

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Also, Conor McGregor was featured in a documentary about the athlete himself.

Conor McGregor’s Net Worth

We all now know about his dedication to his sport. But, one other thing that McGregor is money minded. Besides fighting, Conor has different businesses which made him worth a ton. In business front, Conor McGregor reportedly “sits on two Forbes lists, placing No. 53 on the Celebrity 100 2020 list and No. 16 on The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list.”

Moreover, McGregor has endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, Reebok, Bud Light and Burger King. He also has a fashion partnership with Said August, and the brand is named “August McGregor”.

Above all, he launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in Ireland and the US. Later in May 2019, McGregor announced that he generated over $1 billion in first year of Whiskey sales. As a result of his sports career and business ventures, Conan McGregor holds the worth of

$120 million making him one of the highest paid athletes.

