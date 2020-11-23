Who is Bethany Lily April? What is her Net Worth?

Bethany Lily April is a fitness guru, model, TikTok star and Instagram, social media influencer from the U.S. Her Instagram account has lots of her hot, curvaceous and sizzling images. She mainly posts about her lifestyle, fashion, and travel social media content in her account. Her Instagram account has already crossed over a million followers. Most of her uploads include her Bikini images here and there and also posed for bathing suits and bra-wear. Other than her Instagram account, she also has a massive fan following in her TikTok account. Know more about Bethany Lily April’s Wikipedia, Bio, Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family, Career, and many more Facts about her.

How old is Bethany Lily April?

April was born on April 24, 1996. She is almost over 24 years old. She was born in Essex, England. She is of English nationality and belongs to different ancestry. Her birth sign is Taurus.

How is Bethany’s personal life?

There’s no information about her dating life as she hasn’t mentioned anything. As per now, she is single and mainly focused on improving her career. She also said that she wants to win Oscar as an actress. She is known to be very close to her family members. She is a pet lover. She also loves to travel and photography. She also has hobbies like dancing and singing.

Also Read: Suicide Squad 2: When is Suicide Squad 2 coming?

What is Bethany Lily April’s Career?

Bethany Lily April is famous all over the internet as a social media influencer. She also helps as a fitness trainer for others. She came to Tiktok just for fun later suddenly her video went viral. As of now, she has over a million of followers in her TikTok account. She has always come forward to put up for Breast Cancer Awareness.

How much is Bethany April’s Net Worth?

She uploads pictures related to fashion and lifestyle as selfies on Instagram. As of 2020, her net worth is estimated at around $300,000 approximately. She also has partnerships and advertisements from her sponsors and she also gets paid for them.

The post Who is Bethany Lily April? What is her Net Worth? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.