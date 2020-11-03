Which upcoming movies of 2020 are worth waiting for?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of upcoming movies has delayed mostly. While some movies moving are delayed over a year and some movies have been put up in streamingservices, but hopefully some of them can be seen soon enough.

1. Mank in 2020

Gary Oldman stars as mischievous troubled screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he rushes to finish the Citizen Kane screenplay for Orson Welles. The authorship of this script has been a huge debate, with Welles giving himself a writing credit despite claims he didn’t help with anything. Others argue that he did – but what’s the truth? It wil be aired on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

2. Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich wielding a huge sword, makes us desperate. The actor rejoins with Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson for another video-game adaptation, Monster Hunter.

Jovovich plays Captain Natalie Artemis, while Tony Jaa portrays her military recruit, The Hunter, to assist in surviving against many dangerous creatures that rule over the planet. Little is known about the story, though it has expected some epic battles, vast amounts of CGI. It is going to be released on December 30, 2020.

3. Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds stars as the eponymous non-playable character (NPC) Guy, who finds himself suddenly gaining autonomy and realising that he’s actually a video game character. The game itself is being closed down, and it’s up to Guy and one of the game’s developers to save the day. It will be released on December 11, 2020.

4. Wonder Woman 1984

This is a sequel to Wonder Woman. After spending that movie in the First World War, it will be with Diana in 1984. This time around she’ll be facing the perils of the Cold War and New Romantics, as well as a new villain in the form of Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

Star Gal Gadot is back, despite the fact Steve Trevor didn’t make it out of the first movie alive. Is he a part of Diana’s imagination? It will be released on December 25, 2020.

5. Soul in 2020

Pixar’s second release of 2020 is the latest from Pete Docter, so it can be hoped for something very special from Soul. “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams, and your interests come from?”. In 2020, Pixar takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions. It will be released on November 20, 2020.

