Where is Chuck Norris now? Chuck Norris’s life after his death rumors!

Amidst the COVID hiatus, a news surfaced about Chuck Norris’s death that shocked the world. On 2 May, 2020 there were social media posts that claimed that Chuck Norris died. It described how it happened at his home in Texas. The actual post was full of mistakes and misinformation. The post said, “Chuck Norris, Dead at 80. At the end, it also said, “However, after his minor inconvenience of death, Chuck has made a full recovery, and is reported to be doing quite well.”

Certainly, it didn’t make sense at all. Even if it was supposed to be a joke, it rather turned into a Fake News.However, at the end of the day, the news was announced to be fake. It was merely a hoax by a site named “Conservative Tears” that creates fake news about celebs.

Who is Chuck Norris?

After clearing the doubts of his death, this is for those who don’t know Chuck Norris. Chuck Norris is an American martial artist, actor, film production, screenwriter, renowned author and now, a blogger as well. Moreover, he has served in the United States Air Force. In fact, he has also trained celebrities for martial arts.

Chuck Norris in the US Air Force

Source: Facebook

Talking about his early life, Norris was born on 10 March 1940 in Ryan, Oklahoma. At the age of sixteen, Norris’s parents separated and he shifted to Prairie Village in Kansas, later to California. He has two brothers, Wieland and Aaron, who is a Hollywood producer. Chuck Norris is the eldest brother.

Chuck Norris’s Acting Career

At the age of 18, Chuck Norris joined the United States Air Force. He was deployed to South Korea, where he learnt Tang Soo Do. Later, his interest in martial arts led him to discover Chun Kuk Do. Norris was discharged from the US Force in 1963. Subsequently, he opened a martial arts studio. He also participated in many tournaments and won many championships.

Moreover, in the 1970s, Norris made an acting debut in “The Wrecking Crew”. In 1972, he acted as Bruce Lee’s nemesis in “Way of the Dragon”. He was also featured in “Yellow Faced Tiger”.

Source: Vocal

Besides other fields, he continued with acting, working in “Breaker! Breaker!”, “Good Guys Wear Black”, “A Force of One” etc. In the 1980s, his legendary works like “The Octagon”, “An Eye for an Eye”, “Lone Wolf McQuade” etc. By the end of that era, Chuck Norris became a huge name in the industry. With movies like “Hellbound”, “Sidekicks”, “Top Dog”. In the 2000s, Norris worked as a producer in “The President’s Man”, which he produced as well. He has been starred in “Bells of Innocence”, “The Cutter” and many more.

Chuck Norris as Author

By 1975, Chuck Norris turned towards writing. He wrote his books in the field of martial arts. His first book was “Winning Tournament Karate”. In the year 2003, Chuck Norris published his autobiography named “Against All Odds: My Story”. Later in 2006, he published his first novel called “The Justice Riders”, and it’s sequel “A Threat to Justice”. Also, he published a non-fiction book “Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America. Subsequently, it made it to The New York Times best seller list in 2008.

Source: ET Canada

Moreover, Chuck Norris has been written about as well. Ian Spector released various books about Chuck Norris such as “The Truth About Chuck Norris”, “Chuck Norris Cannot be Stopped”, “Chuck Norris: Longer and Harder”, “The Last Stand of Chuck Norris” and “Chuck Norris Vs. Mr. T.

Nowadays, Chuck Norris has been involved in Blogging. He writes blogs on health topics, lifestyle etc. Chuck Norris is healthy, up and about and living his life to the fullest.

