Where is Belle Delphine now? Where did she disappear?

The viral social media star Belle Delphine is back at it again. In the beginning of the year 2020, Belle Delphine wasn’t very active on her social media. Moreover, it is a known fact that Belle has been surrounded by controversies multiple times. However, the influencer is back to business and has made the best out of this year. But first, let’s dig into what actually happened and what was the reason behind Belle’s disappearance from social media.

Who is Belle Delphine?

Belle Delphine’s original name is Mary-Belle Kirschner. She already has great fame associated with her name. But for those who don’t know, Belle Delphine is an infamous social media influencer, a model, internet personality and a Youtuber. However, she is popularly known for her glamour and cosplay modelling on Instagram.

Moreover, even Media outlets have described Belle as an “e-girl”, and a cross between an Internet Troll and a performance artist.

Bella Delphine was born in South Africa on 23 October 1999. However, they eventually moved to the United Kingdom and experienced Christian upbringing. Before her social media world, Belle Delphine worked as a waitress, nanny and a barista.

Why and where did Belle Delphine disappear?

The 20 year old model Belle Delphine has been extremely popular among youngsters. However, in early 2020, she kind of “disappeared” from the world of social media.

The reason behind her disappearance was her arrest. Reportedly, the gamer girl was arrested for spray-painting a car. Earlier, in July 2019, her account got banned. Instagram cleared that the ban happened because Belle Delphine’s account violated the company’s community guidelines. Consequently, Delphine used her Patreon and Twitter accounts to stay active on social media. All this made Belle a subject of meme.

I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. bitch pic.twitter.com/UoKbZ4XTaU

— Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 8, 2019

However, Delphine herself had made clear via Twitter post. She claimed that she painted the car of a person, who stole her hamster at a party. That is why the arrest happened. Also, she explained and wrote, “I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who the f*** does that?”. She added, “I spray painted the f*** out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. B****”

Belle Delphine’s return to Social Media

So basically, Belle Delphine happened to get into the above mentioned controversy and got arrested. Subsequently, in November 2019, Belle Delphine uploaded her fourth YouTube video, before taking a break. Later in June 2020, Delphine finally returned to social media for good. She made a comeback by uploading on YouTube Music video, which was a parody of the song ‘Gooba’ by 6ix9ine.

So in conclusion, Belle Delphine got back to social media after an 11 month hiatus. Currently, Belle Delphine has a follower count of over 565 k on her Instagram, with a net worth of around $500,000.

