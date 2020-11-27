When will the Resident Evil 8 come out? What will happen in it?

Resident Evil is called Biohazard in Japan. It is a horror video game series and media franchise made by Capcom in Japan. The series has the outbreak of zombie apocalypse and other monsters invented by a pharmaceutical company called Umbrella Corporation. The game series is of survival horror, third-person shooter, and first-person shooter games. The franchise has got many new media like film series, animated movies, TV series, comic books, novels, and other merchandise.

Is Resident Evil 8 happening?

Resident Evil 8 is officially known as Resident Evil Village and has been revealed by Capcom and will be released for consoles and PC in 2021, but there’s no exact release date.

When it was first released in 2017, Resident Evil 7 was a much-needed refresher for the classic horror series. Capcom changed from its usual ways and then decided to do something related to PlayStation VR. This idea was successful and many fans and critics liked the changes, with a thought of what the next game will bring.

When will the next game come out?

Resident Evil 8 will be released next year i.e. 2021. It is an official announcement from Capcom and that was told during Sony’s Future of Gaming event where the first look of the game was revealed. The game is said to come out for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC but Capcom also told slightly about PS4 and Xbox One versions during Tokyo Game Show 2020.

What will happen in this game?

Capcom creators have said that Resident Evil Village will the second and final part of Resident Evil 7. In an interview, Capcom’s Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano said that the game will not only solve the last scene in Resident Evil 7 but will end the story completely.

Resident Evil Village will continue the story a few years after Resident Evil 7. When Ethan Winters goes to Louisiana to look for his missing wife, Mia. RE8 will get them together only to fight a new evil.

