When will the next episode of South Park air? What happened to South Park season 24?

The season 24 of the famous sitcom series South Park started with a episode “The Pandemic Special” that was released on September 30, 2020. From November 2020, there is no news about the upcoming episodes or a date for the return.

South Park is an animated series that streams in America. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the show and and the first idea was by Brian Graden for Comedy Central. The story is about four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick. They exploit the total town of Colorado. The show lost it’s shine for its obscene language and dark humor that disturbs the mature viewers in various topics.

When will the next episode of South Park come out?

The Pandemic Special was not the first episode of Season 24. It is a special episode and mostly wouldn’t be the part of Season 24. On September 12, 2019, the series was told to have till 26th season. After that, there is no news about any of the seasons.

South Park Season 24 would be out soon. The show creators also released a Youtube video where they were showing how they are making the show. The short video had shown how everything was set at home for people who were creating the show

The video also showed how the animators and people had been doing work even with the pandemic. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has made worse for the production of most of show but the animation is not much worse. This could mean new episodes of the show are in progress and will be back soon.

Where can you watch South Park episodes?

South Park is availabe on HBO Max in US but many episodes are missing including some new episodes, but it is also streamed online on Comedy Central’s website. You can even get DVD’s of even South Park season 23.

Comedy Central UK gets the series in the UK, which can be watched using Now TV subscription. Amazon Prime Video UK will also provide you 22 seasons to stream. Netflix UK has many seasons but not much.

