When will the Black Spot Season 3 come out? What will be happen in season 3?

Black Spot is a French-Belgian television supernatural thriller. It got premiered on France 2 on 10 April 2017, following its debut in February at the 2017 Festival des créations télévisuelles de Luchon. Created by Mathieu Missoffe with co-production of Ego Productions, Be-Films, and RTBF, the series stars Suliane Brahim, Hubert Delattre, and Laurent Capelluto.

In November 2017, Amazon Prime acquired the rights to stream Season 1 globally outside of Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. It is a first for any French series. A second season was commissioned by France 2 and was released globally on Netflix on June 14, 2019.

What is the series about?

Black Spot’ is a French series set in a small town where murder is a common thing. What makes this place worse is the fact that due to its remote location, cell phones don’t work well here. Named ‘Zone Blanche’ in French, the series was acquired by Netflix in 2017 and made available for global streaming. This also marked a big step in Netflix’s entry in the French market. The show is created by Mathieu Missoffe and directed by Julien Despaux and Thierry Poiraud. Antonin Martin-Hilbert, Florent Meyer, Sylvie Chanteux and Juliette Soubrier are credited with writing various episodes. The show is executive produced by Pascale Breugnot, while Pierre-Emmanuel Fluerantin, Christophe Louis, Vincent Mouluquet and Pascal Wyn serve as producers.

When will it come out?

‘Black Spot’ Season 2 premiered on June 14, 2019. The show has received a lot of applause for its dark story and the setting of a lurky mysterious town where all bad things happen. Every episode has just the right amount of intense to keep the viewers hooked till the very end. The story has a lot of subplots, each of them as mysterious as another. Considering the massive popularity of the series, the show can be expected to be renewed again. According to our best estimates, ‘Black Spot’ Season 3 should release sometime in June, 2020.

