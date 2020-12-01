When Is the ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Arriving?

A Discovery of Witches seasons two and three are in the works after the show’s first part became Sky One’s most famous drama of 2018.

It pulled in a modest 2M viewers and was subsequently renewed, with the next two parts following the 2nd & 3rd books, The Book of Life, and Shadow of Night.

Sarah Dollard and Susie Conklin were tasked with writing the second season, and Susie has been acting as executive producer alongside Bad Wolf production company co-founders Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, and Harkness herself.

When will A Discovery of Witches season 2 return?

The “sky” was conspiring to bring the show back in 2020, but then what happened, and it was delayed. We do have a launch date though, the show will be back on the 8th of January 2021.

At the beginning of 2019, Palmer told Collider that the shooting was kicking off in July that same year, with the remaining cast starting earlier as she was having a baby.

Meantime, the third season is facing its challenges, with filming paused in October following the COVID-19 positive test.

The show paused production on the 8th of October and has since got up and run again, with the affected crew self-isolating.

Who all are featured?

Line of Duty’s Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard.

Killing Eve’s Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore.

The Girl King’s Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen.

Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale as Peter Knox.

Waking the Dead’s Trevor Eve as Gerbert D’Aurillac.

Being Human’s Gregg Chillin as Domenico Michele.

When can we see the Trailer for the discovery of witches?



The first-look trailer landed on the 10th of October and with the show still a couple of months away, one can expect more looks at the new series ahead of its 8th of January release.

Sky TV has confirmed that there will be season 2 of A Discovery of Witches set to premiere on both the Shudder platforms and Sundance Now. And the good news does not end there: Sky TV has approved there will also be a third season of A Discovery of Witches. The third season began shooting in early September.

The post When Is the ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Arriving? by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.