When is insatiable season 3 releasing, Is Netflix cancelled the series?

Insatiable is a dark comedy streaming on Netflix created by Lauren Gussis. Based on “The pageant king of Alabama by Jeff chu. On July 10, 2018, Netflix has released the first teaser and first image of series. Series has launched its two-seasons successfully, first released on August 10, 2018. The second session premiered on October 11, 2019. Total of 22 episodes is there. Now the speculations are running around that this dark comedy series will have a new sequel. Hence, fans started waiting for Insatiable Season 3 from a long time. They want to know that whether show makers will drop Season 3 or not.

When the first season of insatiable released on Netflix, there was a significant disappointment from viewers. Because this series will cause body shaming and eating disorders.

Insatiable is the story of a teenager who was constantly bullied by peers for being overweight. During summer vacations by disturbing eating habits and being on a liquid diet, she is now thin and seeks revenge. After having beauty pageant coach she turns out into a beauty queen.

Insatiable season 3, does the series got renewal?

Fans hoping for season 3 were saddened by the news that Netflix has cancelled the show.

An online petition filed, which now jas more than 230000 signatures, with people calling to cancel series. But the show was renewed for a second season, despite the controversy.

Alyssa Milano said that we are not shaming Patty. We are addressing the damage that occurs from fat-shaming.

The second season released on Oct 11, 2019, so we are expecting to get news of season 3. In February 2020, it was confirmed that insatiable has been cancelled.

If season 3 does get the thumbs up, we’d expect to see?

Dallas Roberts as Robert “Bob”

Debby Ryan as Patrica “patty” Blasdell

Christopher Gorham as Robert Barnard

Sarah Colonna as Angie Blasdell

Erinn Westbrook as Magnolia Barnard

Kimmy Shields as Nonnie Thompson

Michael Provost as Brick Armstrong

Irene Choi as Dixie Sinclair

What will happen in season 3?

Lauren Gussis already has planned, despite not knowing if the drama will return or not. The third season must follow Patty as she tries to find her.

This comes after she decides to murder Regina for framing Bob as pageant killer. She already killed Stella, Rose, Christian, Gordy and three drug dealers.

